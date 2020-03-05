DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt girls basketball coach Renee Favaro will never forget the first time she laid eyes on Miette Veldman.
Favaro was a Botetourt assistant under head coach Chuck Pound in the fall of 2014 when they took a drive over to Read Mountain Middle School to check out a pair of promising eighth-graders, Jenna Alam and Brooklyn Shelton.
Then an athletic seventh-grader caught their attention.
"We wanted to see what the fuss was about," Favaro recalled. "We heard they were winning by 50. We had heard about Jenna and Brooklyn. Both of us sat down and looked at each other and said, 'Who is that girl?'
"Coach Pound said immediately, 'That's Scottie Pippen, that's who that is.'"
A comparison to one of the NBA's all-time great players is a mouthful, but Veldman has matched the old Chicago Bulls legend in one category:
Winning.
Since suiting up as a Botetourt freshman three years ago, Veldman has led the Cavaliers to a 94-16 overall record, and a 2018 VHSL Class 3 state championship.
When Botetourt (23-3) takes the floor at Roanoke College's Cregger Center at 6:45 p.m. Friday for a state quarterfinal against Turner Ashby, the Cavaliers will aim for a third straight berth in the state's final four.
Veldman, a 5-foot-11 senior forward and a two-time Timesland girls basketball player of the year, is her school's career leader in points (1,795) and rebounds (1,235), and she ranks fourth at Botetourt in career assists (263)
However, those numbers pale in comparison to what Veldman and her Lord Botetourt volleyball teammates achieved.
Botetourt was 94-1 with three VHSL state championships in the last three years, 115-6 overall during Veldman's career.
She is the Cavaliers all-time record holder in kills (1,729) kills and digs (1,092), earning Timesland player of the year honors three times.
It has been a long-blonde-pony-tail-flying, gravity-defying, opponents-left-crying show that is about to come to an end.
Next fall, Veldman will play volleyball at James Madison University.
"I've thought about it, but I also try not to think about it," she said after a practice this week. "While I'm here, I want to enjoy the time I have."
Veldman, who can dunk a tennis ball, is at the forefront of another strong Lord Botetourt team as an unassuming superstar.
"She never wants any attention," Favaro said. "She doesn't like it."
That's why Linda Veldman asked the same question Favaro and Pound did the first time she saw the youngest of her three daughters play a game of basketball.
"She's my most empathetic girl," Linda said. "She really cares about people's feelings. The first time I saw her on the basketball court I was like, 'Who is this girl?' "
Linda Veldman and her husband are natives of South Africa and graduated of the University of Pretoria. She was recruited to come to the United States in 1997 on a work visa as an occupational therapist.
The young couple could have chosen to relocate to England, New Zealand or Australia but chose to come to America.
"We had just got married and were like, 'Why not?'" Linda said. "Initially my contract was for 18 months, and that's been 23 years ago."
Much to the chagrin of opposing basketball and volleyball coaches in the Roanoke Valley and beyond who have been on the losing end during Veldman's four-year reign.
Veldman's parents, who are now American citizens, were athletes.
Linda played a sport in South Africa similar to basketball called netball and also competed at the national level in track and field.
Gerhart played rugby and volleyball before becoming a mechanical engineer.
Linda, who grew up in a northern province of South Africa, never spoke English until she first came to the U.S. Gerhart is from Johannesburg.
"In Johannesburg, English was a second language, but in the area where I lived, English was a foreign language," she said.
Often on road trips on the bus, Miette will converse with her parents in their native Afrikaans before a quizzical gaggle of teammates and coaches.
Veldman's first name, spelled with an umlaut over the first 'e', is French. Her mother said she and her husband chose the name because of how it sounds when pronounced.
She found out later from a French missionary that it literally means "sweet, little crumb."
The Veldmans have returned to South Africa on numerous occasions to visit friends and family. Miette last made the trip in June.
Miette was born in 2002 in Glasgow, Kentucky, where she first showed her athleticism in dance and gymnastics.
Her raw skills take full bloom on the volleyball court.
Basketball? That's still kind of a hobby. On Wednesday after the Cavaliers finished practice and film study, Veldman was off to a volleyball practice with her offseason travel team.
"She does everything she does pretty naturally," Favaro said. "It breaks my basketball heart to think how skilled she could be if she played basketball the amount she puts into volleyball.
"How awesome would she be at basketball if she got her skillset better?"
Veldman averages 22.8 points and 13.4 rebounds on a team that includes three other senior starters who are headed to colleges to play sports other than basketball.
Guard Kenleigh Gunter will play volleyball at Randolph College. Guard Meredith Wells signed with James Madison for softball. Post player Taylor Robertson, who transferred to Botetourt from Cave Spring last fall, will play volleyball at UNC Greensboro.
The group has made it work despite the loss to graduation of Alam and Shelton, a pair of 1,000-point career scorers.
"A lot of people didn't think we'd be where we are this year. There were times maybe I doubted that too. Losing two 1,000-point scorers, how are you going to replace that?"
Veldman came up with the answer.
"Everybody wants to win," she said. "Everybody makes their individual sacrifices. We have a lot of unselfishness.
"I've been really lucky. I haven't been on a team where we don't get along. I think that's like the culture here."
Veldman had recruiting interest from college basketball coaches in the eighth and ninth grade until it became apparent she preferred to play outside hitter over inside shooter.
Favaro said an assistant coach from Eastern Kentucky curious about Veldman called as late as this season.
Veldman committed to JMU without any offers from larger programs. Virginia Tech offered a walk-on spot. Would others have come later?
"I guess we'll never know what could have happened," she said. "I wanted to go into a program and be able to make an impact."
Miette won't be the only Veldman leaving the Roanoke Valley.
Her mother will move to Charlotte, where Gerhart has been working since he was transferred by his company.
First comes Friday's quarterfinal, a potential state semifinal Tuesday and a possible Class 3 state championship game March 13 in Richmond at VCU's Siegel center where Veldman led Botetourt to a volleyball-basketball title sweep in 2017-18.
"That would be so cool," she said. "That would be a dream to get there. It's becoming more and more within reach."
Five years have passed since Favaro and Pound first saw a promising seventh-grader in a middle school game.
Fast-forward and Botetourt has won a combined 209 volleyball and girls basketball games in Veldman's career.
"We just fell in love with the athlete she was at the time," Favaro said. "She was so fluid and athletic, and she could jump even then."
Veldman recently was named the Region 3D girls basketball player of the year.
Favaro, a first-year head coach, had an armload of statistics to bring to the selection meeting. Her fellow coaching peers waved her off.
"They didn't need me to say anything," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.