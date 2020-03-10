Two years ago, Lord Botetourt ended Spotswood’s season en route to a state championship.
Last year, Spotswood returned the favor.
On Friday in Richmond, one of them will once again be crowned Class 3 state champion.
Lord Botetourt continued its streak of dominant victories and earned its spot in Friday’s game, beating Booker T. Washington 69-43 at the Salem Civic Center on Tuesday.
Cavaliers coach Renee Favaro said that after the recent clashes in the state playoffs, she said she knows her team can play toe-to-toe with the defending champions in Friday’s rematch.
“I think if anyone can match up with Spotswood, it’s us,” Favaro said. “We’ve got the size to do it, and we have the speed to do it. We’re just going to have to play a really good basketball game.”
The Cavaliers (25-3) will have to play better Friday than they did Tuesday night, by Favaro’s estimation. Against Booker T. Washington (19-11), the Cavaliers turned the ball over frequently and took a while to find their groove.
Senior Miette Veldman, who scored a game-high 24 points Tuesday, gave credit to her partner in the paint — senior Taylor Robertson — for getting the team going. The upstart Mighty Bookers brought a great deal of energy to the gym, but Robertson sank a few important baskets and got her teammates settled in defensively.
Robertson has been a force as of late, and Favaro said her improvement mirrors that of the team as a whole.
“We’ve gotten better and better as the year’s progressed,” Favaro said. “Different people are starting to step into bigger roles, like Taylor Robertson. She struggled toward the beginning of the year, and she’s really found her groove now. To watch her and Miette work together, it’s a thing of beauty.”
Robertson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday. Thirteen of her points came before halftime as the Cavaliers built a 26-point halftime advantage.
The game put an end to a dramatic playoff run for the Mighty Bookers. The No. 5 seed in Region 3A, Booker T. Washington upset top-seeded Hopewell on a late layup before capturing a 48-45 win over George Mason in the state quarterfinals.
The Bookers played a tough schedule with an extremely young team — there were two freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup. Coach Vincent Bryant said the team hadn’t won a game in years when he took over last season.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” Bryant said. “It was a great experience for the young ladies. The experience was one of a kind, traveling and playing in venues such as this one. It was a great experience. We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but we’re young, so I expect we’ll be back next year and years to come.”
Janiyah Curry led the way for the Mighty Bookers, splashing five 3-pointers with her high-arcing shot and finishing with 15 points.
Lord Botetourt, meanwhile, has steamrolled through the postseason. After a 15-point victory in their region title game, the Cavaliers beat Turner Ashby in the quarterfinal by 33 .
Tuesday’s win was thanks to an all-around effort. Nine of the 11 Cavaliers who played got on the scoreboard in Tuesday’s game. Junior guard Grace Taylor scored 11 points, five of which came in a quick stretch in the second quarter.
The spread-out scoring speaks to Lord Botetourt’s depth. Veldman — who has won three state titles in volleyball and one in basketball during her distinguished career — said that after losing key seniors from last year’s team, the team’s growth this year might have surprised some people.
“We lost big seniors last year,” Veldman said. “Of course everyone’s goal was to be here, everyone’s goal is always to be here, but not a lot of people thought we would be.”
Like last year, the season will once again end against Spotswood, with tipoff at VCU’s Siegel Center coming at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (19-11)
Benn 2 0-2 4, Hurst 3 2-2 8, Glasgow 1 1-4 3, Curry 5 0-0 15, Whaley 2 0-0 4, Britt 3 1-2 8, Kalua 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 5-12 43.
LORD BOTETOURT (25-3)
Veldman 7 9-10 24, Taylor 3 4-4 11, Myers 2 0-0 4, Wells 3 0-0 7, Spangler 0 2-2 2, Robertson 7 1-4 15, Wisseman 0 2-2 2, Griffin 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 20-24 69.
Booker T. Washington 10 7 14 12 — 43
Lord Botetourt 18 23 10 18 — 69
3-point goals — Booker T. Washington 6 (Curry 5, Britt), Lord Botetourt 3 (Veldman, Taylor, Wells). Total fouls — Booker T. Washington 17, Lord Botetourt
