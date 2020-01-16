After Lord Botetourt and host William Fleming’ thoroughly entertained their girls basketball fans on Thursday night, everybody will be looking forward to the late season rematch.
The Cavaliers’ Grace Taylor came off the bench to deliver the last go-ahead 3-pointer in a back-and-forth game. Then Miette Veldman and Taylor Robertson served up iron-nerved free throws in the last minute to preserve the advantage, as the Cavaliers made off with the 54-50 victory.
It was the first Blue Ridge District loss for the Colonels (11-3, 2-1) while LB maintained its flawless league record (12-2, 4-0).
Fleming led by two points at the break. Thereafter, the teams deadlocked three times and exchanged the lead twice. The last of the lead changes came on Taylor’s triple with 1 minute 17 seconds left that put the Cavaliers up 47-46.
“I’ve been working on my confidence,” said the junior guard, whose two bombs during the game scarcely rippled the net. “I’ve been told when I’m open, take it.”
LB coach Renee Favaro thought Taylor had something in her that was ready to emerge at clutch time.
“Grace had a phenomenal practice yesterday and I told her, you were great today, you better stay ready tomorrow,” Favaro said. “Then she knocked down a big 3 soon as she came in then hit the other one that put us ahead.
“I gave her a big high five in the locker room and said, ‘There you are.’”
Veldman was sensational throughout with 30 points and 12 rebounds as LB dominated the backboard 30-19. She also was cool-headed under pressure, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the last 2:08. Her last four foul shots were on one-and-ones.
Robertson made her last two of three free throws and finished with nine points.
Veldman was 12-for-14 overall, the Cavaliers 16 of 20. Never leaving the floor, she was charged with only one solitary foul .
“I’ve been trying to do better at that this year,” Veldman said of playing precise no-foul defense. “Not in the past, for sure.”
The Cavaliers scored the first eight points of the game, but Fleming never faltered. The Colonels stayed in the game behind wings Shakara Anderson and Lanie Bethel.
Anderson and Bethel had all six of the home team’s 3-pointers, four by Bethel on the way to 16 points. Anderson led the team with 24 points built in part on 6-for-8 free throw shooting. The rest of the Colonels were a combined 2-for-7.
“Another classic game,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “It was a game of runs. They made their run, we made ours. I kind had that feeling that whoever was going to get that late push was going to run away with it.”
No question the visitors enjoyed the competition.
“The Fleming-Botetourt games are always such a great environment,” Veldman said. “Coming here as opposed to other places is so much fun. We compete well. Every time there’s something new, a different challenge.”
LORD BOTETOURT (12-2, 4-0)
Veldman 9 12-14 30, Myers 0 0-0 0, Wells 2 2-3 7, Robertson 3 2-3 9, Gunter 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 0-0 6, Spangler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 16-20 54.
WILLIAM FLEMING (11-3, 2-1)
Board 3 0-2 6, Bethel 6 0-0 16, Battle 1 2-2 4, Anderson 8 6-8 24, Fitzgerald 0 0-3 0, Ollie 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-15 50.
L. Botetourt 12 8 10 24 — 54
W. Fleming 9 13 12 16 — 50
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 4 (Taylor 2, Wells, Robertson), William Fleming 6 (Bethel 4, Anderson 2). Total fouls — Lord Botetourt 14, William Fleming 18. Fouled out — Myers.
JV — William Fleming won 44-29.
