DALEVILLE — The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team’s energy wasn’t a problem this time.
Disappointed with how they opened regional play earlier this week, the Cavaliers came out sharp and motivated on Thursday night, building a huge early lead and breezing to a 74-23 victory over visiting Magna Vista in the Region 3D semifinals.
Taylor Robertson scored a season-high 26 points and Miette Veldman posted a triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for Botetourt (22-3), which will host Abingdon for the region title at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both teams have clinched quarterfinal spots in the Class 3 state tournament, but the region winner will host its first-round game.
The Cavaliers left this floor a much happier squad than the one that scuffled in a 44-27 win over William Byrd in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
“We came out tonight in our full-court press, so that was a big energizer for us,” Robertson said. “We just wanted to prove ourselves — prove to everyone in the stands and even to ourselves that we could play better.
“We knew we had to start off fast, and we knew they were a comeback team. They had a previous history of coming back after being down by large amounts, so we knew we had to step on them quick and keep that pressure on that whole game.”
That the Cavaliers did, repeatedly breaking Magna Vista’s press early and streaking down the floor for easy baskets. Grace Taylor’s 3-pointer gave them a 19-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Many of Veldman’s assists came on long passes over the top of the Warriors’ pressure defense. The volleyball standout had more than enough arm strength to execute the game plan they’d devised in film sessions.
“She can throw the ball the length of the floor with ease,” Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “She just kept chucking it ahead and nobody had any work to do. They just had to pick it up and put it in. That was awesome.”
The Warriors (19-3) hadn’t lost a road game all season but quickly discovered that their normally potent pressure defense was vulnerable.
“They did a great job with it,” Magna Vista coach Kyanna Smith said. “From a coaching perspective, we had to stay in it, just because of their size in the half-court set. We didn’t really match up well, so we thought that was our best chance, create some pressure up top.
“We just kind of got outplayed early on. That’s something that’s not an abnormal thing for us. Sometimes it takes us 8 or 10 minutes for us to warm up. But against a team of that caliber, that can’t happen.”
Robertson, a transfer from Cave Spring, drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and never stopped scoring from there, often finding herself open near the basket.
“Taylor was fantastic,” Favaro said. “That was the game I’ve been waiting on for her. She’s had some trouble finishing this year and knocking down shots, but I see her do it every day in practice and I know that it’s coming.
“When I pulled her out the last time, I said, ‘There you are. This is a perfect time to show up. This is the right time to be peaking.’ It’s good to see that from her.”
TaNashia Hairston scored 11 points to lead Magna Vista, which was hassled into 29 turnovers and shot just 8 of 40 (20%) from the field. Taylor scored 11 points and Kenleigh Gunter had seven for Botetourt, which split two meetings with Abingdon in the regular season.
“We’re familiar with them,” Favaro said. “We respect them. They respect us. They play basketball a lot like we do. They share the ball. They’re smart girls. I’m excited about the competition.”
