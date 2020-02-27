Faith Christian School's girls basketball team features five seniors in its starting lineup.
Catherine Kagey, Katleigh Wampler, Megan Kagey, Sydney Carmouche and Cora Carmouche bring vast experience to the court.
The guy coaching the team has an extensive basketball history too.
Warriors head coach David Kagey was a star player at Cave Spring High School in the 1980s before becoming the ODAC player of the year at Randolph-Macon in 1991.
Now Kagey is coaching his twin daughters at Faith Christian as the Warriors open their bid for a third consecutive VACA girls state championship with a semifinal Friday at Timberlake Christian.
Game time is 5 p.m. against Timberlake, the same team Faith Christian defeated 52-22 last week in the VACA South Region semifinals.
The Warriors' seniors are a close group. Catherine and Megan Kagey are fraternal twins. The Carmouche sisters are identical twins. Wampler's father, Ricky, is Faith's assistant coach.
Catherine and Megan Kagey have attended the Roanoke County private school since the first grade.
Now there are just two games left to play.
"It's been a long journey," Catherine said.
Catherine Kagey has led the way. The 5-foot-10 guard averages 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.2 steals per game game for a 22-1 team that has lost only to Magna Vista (48-34).
She has 1,517 points, 513 rebounds and 364 assists in a career that began with mop-up duty as an eighth-grader.
Wampler averages 12.1 points, Megan Kagey 8.6, Sydney Carmouche 5.1 and Cora Carmouche 3.1 for a team that has held all three postseason opponents to fewer than 30 points.
Coaching basketball was not part the career plan for Kagey, who is a fulltime Roanoke urologist.
Kagey began coaching the Faith Christian middle school team that included his older daughter, Emily, who is now a member of the equestrian team at Virginia.
However, just before the 2018-19 season, head coach Eric Walker resigned to help care for an ill family member, and Kagey took the reins.
Since then, the Warriors are 43-4 with the losses to public school teams Dudley (N.C.) and Magna Vista, and two more in last year's national Christian schools tournament.
Faith Christian edged Stuart Hall 41-39 in the 2019 VACA championship game.
"It's great," Kagey said. "I love it. But it's a lot of work. I certainly have new respect for coaches."
The Kagey twins haven't lost any affinity for their father since he has been their varsity coach.
"I think it's cool. It's a unique experience," Megan said.
In-your-face confrontations during games? Forget it.
"We try to just read his expressions," Catherine said. "If we're doing something [wrong] or goofing off, we're like, 'OK, we can bring it back.'"
Kagey is in his urology office four days a week. On Wednesdays, he is in the operating room or on call.
That works well with Faith Christian's schedule. The school does not allow any games or practices to be held on Wednesdays.
The VACA is a different animal from the public-school ranks.
At a recent state tournament at Ridgeview Christian School in Stuarts Draft, the public address announcer informed spectators that they would not be allowed to make noise while opponents were shooting a free throw.
"It was really weird," Kagey said. "I never heard of that before in my life. It's much harder, I think, to shoot a free throw when it's silent."
The atmosphere was quite different in 1989 when Kagey was a sophomore at Randolph-Macon and the Yellow Jackets played Virginia Union, which was ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II at the time.
Randolph-Macon was a Division II program during Kagey's first two seasons. They dropped to Division III, and he led the Jackets to back-to-back ODAC titles, earning conference player of the year honors as a senior.
Not bad for a player who originally did not draw attention from R-MC coaching legend Hal Nunnally.
Good thing for Kagey that another Cave Spring alumnus — Gregg Marshall — was a Randolph-Macon assistant. Marshall is now the head coach at Wichita State.
"Coach Nunnally wasn't that impressed with me, but Gregg saw me play and convinced him to come back," Kagey said. "Gregg Marshall is the reason I was at Randolph-Macon."
Kagey had few bad games at Cave Spring, where he was named Roanoke Valley District player of the year as a junior when the league included William Fleming stars Damon and Ramon Williams and Patrick Henry sophomore George Lynch.
"That was a surprise," Kagey said. "We beat PH at their place on a tip-in to be in first place in the district.
"A week later we got busted for one of our [substitutes] playing in a church league. Every scrap time he got in, we had to forfeit. We went from first to fifth. We didn't ever quite recover."
There have been no speed bumps so far for Faith Christian, which has held 20 of its 23 points to 40 points or fewer.
In the postseason, the Warriors have allowed 22, 23 and 26 points in three victories.
No matter the outcome this weekend, the ride for the Kageys at Faith Christian will be over.
Catherine plans to play college basketball, either at Randolph-Macon or Mary Washington. Megan will attend James Madison in the fall.
What about their dad?
"I haven't made a decision," he said. "But I think I might graduate with these guys."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.