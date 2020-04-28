he floyd fleming gbb 120419 p05 (copy)

Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser was a first-team selection on the Class 2 girls basketball all-state team.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser earned first-team honors on the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball squad, as the Buffaloes advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard earned a spot on the second team

Gate City junior Sarah Thompson was named player of the year. Gate City’s Kelley Houseright was voted coach of the year.

