Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser earned first-team honors on the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball squad, as the Buffaloes advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard earned a spot on the second team
Gate City junior Sarah Thompson was named player of the year. Gate City’s Kelley Houseright was voted coach of the year.
