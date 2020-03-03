DANVILLE — Old Ben Franklin could have added one more certainty if they had hung peach baskets back in his revolutionary day.
Death, taxes and a big run by Floyd County’s girls basketball team.
The Buffaloes’ stampede came Tuesday night in the form of a 19-2 run that paved the way to a 56-44 victory in the Region 2C championship game at Averett University.
Floyd (20-8) led just 24-22 before putting the game away and earning a second straight regional title and VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal date with Gate City.
Just another championship for Timesland’s most storied girls program.
“We have a lot of pride,” Floyd County guard Aimee Whitlow said. “It’s just an honor to play for Floyd County.”
Martinsville (20-8) has been no slouch under head coach Charlie Holland, who has a 152-51 overall record during his tenure, including a 2017 Class 2 state runner-up finish.
Tuesday, the Bulldogs were running on a 94-foot court that is far longer than their home floor in Martinsville.
Through three quarters, the Piedmont District team made 10 of 44 field goals with 14 turnovers.
“This was our first time playing on the big college floor,” Martinsville coach
Charlie Holland said. ““We missed enough layups to win the ballgame.
“They’re fundamentally sound. We just ran into a buzzsaw.”
Floyd’s big run began with a stickback by Brookelyn Hall and a left-handed layup by Peyton Grim for a 28-22 lead.
Whitlow and Destiny Harman added 3-pointers to go with two buckets by Alexis Kiser and a short baseline shot by ShaeLee Slaughter for a 43-24 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Buffaloes made just 2 of their first 15 shots from the field but were undeterred.
“We just had to keep fighting,” Floyd coach Ross Snead said. “I told them not to worry if they couldn’t knock down a shot.”
Whitlow led Floyd with 13 points and Kiser added 11 as nine Buffaloes scored including four reserves who combined for 20 points.
The usual formula worked again for Floyd, which will play its quarterfinal at a neutral site Friday.
“Just moving the ball, hitting open shots and pressuring them,” Whitlow said. “We just keep shooting and we know that our shots will fall.”
Martinsville was led by Janiyah Benton, who hit three high-arcing 3-pointers and finished with 11 points off the bench. Sophomore Caira Valentine added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who will play Region 2D champion Union on Friday at UVa-Wise.
Martinsville has little size, and the Bulldogs’ inability to deal with Floyd’s press and offensive rebounding was their undoing.
“We’ve had lot of trouble with pressure here and there,” Holland said. “We made a lot of unforced turnovers.”
While Martinsville has a long trip ahead, Snead said Floyd will play its quarterfinal at Blacksburg or Christiansburg.
A victory Friday would allow Floyd to stay in the New River Valley for a state semifinal.
“It’s huge,” Snead said. “We don’t want to go to Southwest Virginia unless we have to.”
