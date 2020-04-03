Juniors Shakara Anderson of William Fleming and Savannah Derey of Patrick Henry have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 5 girls basketball squad.
Derey led PH to the state semifinals, while Anderson powered Fleming to a Class 5 quarterfinal berth.
Patrick Henry sophomore Shelby Fiddler made the second team.
PH’s Mike Hedrick was named Class 5 coach of the year as the Patriots won the River Ridge District and Region 5D tournament titles, finishing 22-6.
CLASS 5
First team
Shakara Anderson, William Fleming, jr.; Savannah Derey, Patrick Henry, jr.; Aziaha James, Princess Anne, jr.; Jada Walker, Henrico, jr.; Sydney Boone, Highland Springs, jr.; Jasha Clinton, Princess Anne, sr.; Sophia Coates, Woodgrove, sr.; Iyanna Rogers, Highland Springs, jr.
Second team
Maya Ellis, Meadowbrook, jr.; Marissa Almonte, Briar Woods, sr.; Elisabeth Suder, Riverside, sr.; Shelby Fiddler, Patrick Henry, soph.; Janiya Guilloux, Norview, soph.; LeAsia Foreman, Norview, soph.; Jordan Carpenter, Matoaca, sr.; Ashley Steadman, Woodgrove, soph.
Player of the year Aziaha James, Princess Anne.
Coach of the year Mike Hedrick, Patrick Henry.
