FLOYD — Runs of 15-3 to open the game and 13-0 to start the second half by William Fleming proved to be too much for the Floyd County girls basketball team to overcome on Tuesday.
Fleming’s Victoria Board led all scorers with 23 points, while teammate Shakara Anderson provided an additional 14 points, as the Colonels defeated the Buffaloes, 59-48, at Floyd County High School.
William Fleming (4-0) set the tone for the night on its opening possession dominating the offensive boards. The Colonels had possession for nearly a minute as they grabbed multiple offensive rebounds before Anderson was fouled on a shot attempt and scored the game’s opening point from the foul line.
“We were real active on the boards,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “We told the girls to make sure when a shot goes up that they were in position to attack the ball.”
That aggressive approach helped the Colonels break out to a 15-3 lead midway through the opening quarter.
“They jumped on us that first quarter, but we kept battling back,” Floyd County coach Ross Snead said. “We just couldn’t overcome it.”
The Colonels built their lead up to 21-10 by the end of the first quarter, but Floyd County (3-3) knocked the deficit back into single digits at 30-22 with less than minute left before the halftime break.
Fleming, however, stole any momentum the Buffaloes had gained at the buzzer when Jermiya Ollie, with a defender draped all over her, banked in a 3-pointer to make it 33-22 going into intermission.
“That was a momentum swing going into the half and I think it carried over into the start of the third quarter,” Wilson said.
Board wiped away any doubt about the game’s outcome by nailing back-to-back 3-pointers to start the third quarter, extending the Colonels’ advantage to 39-22.
“That was actually big since I was coming off two games where I was not shooting well,” Board said.
The junior added that Ollie’s buzzer-beater in the first half picked up her teammates going into the final two quarters.
“[Ollie] is a post player, and it made us all feel better when she was able to hit that shot,” Board said.
The Colonels’ 13-0 run to start the third quarter stuck this time, and they led 52-34 going into fourth.
Fleming shot below 50% (7-16) from the foul line in the final quarter, which allowed the Buffaloes to chip away at the lead a bit, but the closest Floyd County got was when Alexis Kiser’s layup at the buzzer cut the final margin to 11.
Kiser, who was in foul trouble throughout the game, led Floyd County with 14 points. She picked up her third foul of the contest in the final minute of the first half and finished the game with four fouls.
Tuesday’s win was William Fleming’s second of the season over Floyd County. The Colonels took a 50-40 win over the Lady Buffaloes at Fleming on Dec. 4.
“We always have problems when we’re playing them, especially here,” Board said. “It feels great beating them twice.”
