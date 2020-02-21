The ball bounced into the backcourt, giving Harrisonburg a glimmer of hope.
Down by seven points to William Fleming with just over two minutes left, a Blue Streaks defender tipped a Colonels pass. It looked like it could lead to a fast break as it bounced across the half-court line.
Fortunately for Fleming, Shakara Anderson was there.
The junior didn’t show a hint of panic as she calmly chased down the loose ball and scooped it up. She didn’t hesitate, driving aggressively and then dishing to Daniyah Battle under the basket for an easy layup.
It extended the Colonels’ lead, and proved to be one of the final nails in the coffin for Harrisonburg, as William Fleming claimed a 60-47 victory in the first round of the regional tournament.
Anderson was constantly making big plays for the Colonels (20-4), as she finished with a game-high 30 points. Time and again, she drove confidently to the rim late in the game, fending off Harrisonburg rallies.
“I know that I needed to score for us to be ahead of the game and keep our momentum going,” Anderson said of her late-game scoring.
She and her teammates did much of their scoring from the foul line. The Colonels were 26 for 32 (81%) from the stripe and Anderson was 16 for 18. After one of her two misses from the line, Anderson stole the ball from a Harrisonburg rebounder and made a layup.
“Free throws can count in special moments like these,” Anderson said, “so I think free throws pretty much won us the game.”
Harrisonburg (9-14) attempted fewer free throws (23) than William Fleming made. Blue Streaks coach Durmount Perry said fouls made a huge difference in the game, and that some lazy fouls on his team’s part helped allow the Colonels to take control of the game.
“We fought,” Perry said. “We played all the way through. I’m not happy about the outcome, but I’m proud of the fight that we had.”
Sophomore Mariah Cain led the way for Harrisonburg with 16 points, while sophomore Jay Garcia was close behind with 12.
Harrisonburg led for much of the first half, capitalizing on a sluggish start from William Fleming. Shot after shot clanged off the rim for the Colonels, as Harrisonburg built an 18-5 lead with about 5:15 left in the first half.
“We weren’t locked in mentally,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “We came out lethargic and just going through the motions. Harrisonburg came out like they wanted to win.”
Then suddenly, the shots started falling.
It began with a corner 3 from senior Lanie Bethel. Then the combination of William Fleming’s full-court press and Anderson’s aggressive offensive play turned the momentum firmly in William Fleming’s favor.
In just over three minutes, the Colonels went on a 16-2 run to take the lead with 2:09 left in the half. Anderson scored eight points during that stretch, Bethel hit two 3s and Asia Fitzgerald made a long two-pointer. Anderson had 14 points at halftime, as William Fleming entered the break with a 26-24 lead.
William Fleming slowly extended its lead over the course of the third quarter. Harrisonburg made a frantic run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead all the way down to five points with fewer than five minutes remaining, but wasn’t able to get over the hump.
The Colonels, now one win away from earning a spot in the Class 5 state quarterfinals, will be traveling for that test. They will visit No. 2 seed Albemarle, a 60-24 winner over Mountain View in their quarterfinal.
As for Harrisonburg, Perry said his team is looking forward to a bright future.
“We definitely grew,” Perry said. “We’re a young team. We knew that coming into the season. We have no seniors. We’ve got 12 players here tonight, and the good thing about it is, next season we bring all 12 back.”
