1.Carroll County (22-1)
2.Patrick Henry (22-5)
3.Lord Botetourt (25-3)
4.William Fleming (18-4)
5.Pulaski County (21-7)
6.Floyd County (19-7)
7.George Wythe (24-5)
8.Magna Vista (21-3)
9.Franklin County (15-10)
10.Cave Spring (14-9)

