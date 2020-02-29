FOREST — In the afterglow of a state championship victory on Saturday, Faith Christian’s girls basketball players were glad the game was close.
The 42-38 win over Mount Carmel Christian Academy was a rare slice of drama for Faith.
“It was a great game to go out on,” said senior forward Megan Kagey. “Usually we win by 20 or 30, but we won by four, so this game was exciting. It was exciting, nerve-wrecking, a great way to go out.”
For Faith, this is literally the end of an era. The starting five were all seniors who have played together for years.
Catherine Kagey, sister of Megan, said the moment has a thrill for the win but a tinge of sadness for the ending.
“It’s bittersweet. I’ve played with these girls since sixth grade,” said Catherine Kagey, who finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals.
The teamwork developed over all those years sharing the court manifested itself in the third straight VACA state championship for the Warriors (24-1).
“It’s definitely a first for Faith. I don’t know if anyone else has won three straight,” said David Kagey, the head coach and father of the Kagey sisters. “To win three in a row has never been done at Faith. I don’t know if it’s ever been done in this conference.
“It’s a testament to these girls and the way they’ve played their whole careers. This is the most unselfish group I’ve ever been around. They did enough today to pull out a win.”
Unlike Faith's previous postseason games, this one was in doubt until the end. It was tied 28-28 with a minute to go in the third quarter when Katleigh Wampler dropped a lay-up to start a run. Sydney Carmouche then scored a transition basket on a feed from Catherine Kagey to put Faith up by four going into the final period.
After a Faith miss, Megan Kagey grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled attempting the stickback. She made both free throws, finishing with six points and six boards.
“That’s just practice,” Megan said of making the foul shots while feeling the pressure. “We practice free throws so much. I knew I had to make them.”
After a stop, Megan got open at the foul line and sank a jump shot to put Faith up eight.
Alexis Hensley scored for Mt. Carmel, but Ashley Crosby scored two of her 11 points on another feed by Catherine Kagey, then Catherine dropped in a scoop shot and Faith was up by 10 with 3:33 to play.
Mt. Carmel (21-4) did not fold. Emily Donvan, who finished with 11 points, made a 3-pointer and Hensley scored three of her 13 the hard way, with a lay-up and-one, and the Faith lead was four.
“We had a 10-point lead and suddenly it turned into a four-point lead, so we had a little bit of a freak out moment but I had to calm them down,” Catherine Kagey said.
Mt. Caramel was the victim of its own careful defense, having only two team fouls when it needed to put Faith’s shooters on the line. The Faith side was able to play keep-away effectively and bleed the clock. Catherine Kagey made one more late bucket and Mt. Carmel scored one as well, but the time elapsed without free throws.
Mount Carmel has no seniors and only one junior. The team from Luray looked like a younger version of Faith’s squad, a fact not lost on the Roanoke school’s players or coach.
“My dad [coach David Kagey] said they will remind us of us when we were that age,” Catherine Kagey said.
