Lord Botetourt (copy)

Botetourt’s Miette Veldman (right) made the VHSL Class 3 all-state girls basketball team.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman has been selected to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball squad.

Three Timesland players — Carroll County’s Abby Kennedy, Cave Spring’s Zada Porter and Botetourt’s Taylor Robertson — made the second team.

Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk was named player of the year.

Botetourt’s Renee Favaro was chosen coach of the year after the Cavaliers finished 25-3 and earned a co-state championship along with Spotswood.

Load comments