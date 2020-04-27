Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman has been selected to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball squad.
Three Timesland players — Carroll County’s Abby Kennedy, Cave Spring’s Zada Porter and Botetourt’s Taylor Robertson — made the second team.
Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk was named player of the year.
Botetourt’s Renee Favaro was chosen coach of the year after the Cavaliers finished 25-3 and earned a co-state championship along with Spotswood.
