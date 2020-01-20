FLOYD — Be advised that if you’re atop the Three Rivers District basketball standings that you should be on upset alert whenever traveling to Floyd County.
Carroll County (14-0, 7-0) went on a 14-0 second half run to overcome a third-quarter deficit as the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten knocking off Floyd County, 48-41, on Monday night in Floyd.
“It’s a win, but I don’t know if it’s a thing of beauty,” Carroll County coach Marc Motley said. “We made just enough plays in the second half to come out with a victory.”
The Buffaloes were looking to repeat the accomplishment of their male counterparts last week. Last Wednesday the Floyd County boys playing at home defeated first-place Radford 71-62, giving the Bobcats their first district loss in five seasons.
Monday’s game was a back-and-forth affair in the first half with the lead changing hands on six different occasions. Neither team had a lead bigger than four points with Carroll County going into halftime with a 24-22 lead.
Floyd County (10-5, 5-2) had the game’s first big run coming out of the halftime break scoring the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 29-24 lead with 6:10 left in the period.
“I think their pressure got to some of us. We haven’t had to face pressure like that yet this season,” Carroll County guard Abi Easter said.
The Cavaliers, however, responded to the Buffaloes’ run with one of their own. Ashton Richardson’s three-pointer with 3:36 left in the third kick-started a 14-0 Carroll County rally that would extend into the fourth quarter.
Richardson’s three was the first of the night for the Cavaliers.
“We shot it in the first half, but we couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” Motley said. “Ashton finally made one and that took the top of it.”
Floyd County would not score again until early in the fourth on two Alexis Kiser free throws that cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 38-31.
“We went through a little stretch [in the second half] where we got a little tired and didn’t have good rotations,” Floyd County coach Ross Snead said. “Then we let them get some wide-open threes and that changed the momentum.”
The Buffaloes got no closer than 43-37 in the fourth quarter. Easter, a senior, sealed the win in the game’s final minute when after hitting the first of a one-and-one, she rebounded a miss on her second free throw and quickly laid it back up and in to make it 46-37.
“I probably should have brought it out, but my first reaction was to shoot the layup since I was wide open,” Easter said.
Easter finished the night with 12 points tying her with teammate Jaelyn Hagee who also led the Cavaliers with a dozen points.
Kizer was Floyd County’s leading scorer finishing with 14 points.
CARROLL COUNTY (14-0, 7-0)
Kennedy 4 0-0 8, A. Easter 3 6-8 12, Hagee 3 5-6 12, Alley 3 1-3 7, Cupp 1 0-2 2, Richardson 1 2-2 5, K. Easter 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 14-21 48.
FLOYD COUNTY (10-5, 5-2)
Spangler 1 1-2 3, Whitlow 2 3-4 7, Underwood 0 2-2 2, Slaughter 2 0-0 4, Harman 4 0-2 9, Kizer 5 4-6 14, Grim 0 2-2 2, Vest 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 12-19 41.
Carroll County 10 14 10 14 — 48
Floyd County 9 13 7 12 — 41
3-point goals — Carroll County 2 (Hagee, Richardson), Floyd County 1 (Harman). Total Fouls — Carroll County 15, Floyd County 21. Fouled Out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.