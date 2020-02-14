ROCKY MOUNT — Lord Botetourt and William Fleming booked a third girls basketball meeting this season Friday night in the Blue Ridge District semifinals.
It was far from easy.
Top-seeded Botetourt stopped Staunton River 46-30 in the opener at Franklin County High School before Fleming edged the host Eagles 50-39 in the second game.
The Cavaliers (20-2) and Colonels (18-4) will play for the championship here Tuesday night.
Botetourt led Staunton River by just five points in the third quarter while undermanned Franklin County put up a serious fight before Fleming pulled away in the second half.
“It’s tournament time,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “Everybody knows what everybody’s going to bring to the table.”
In Lord Botetourt’s case, that usually means a plateful of points for senior forward Miette Veldman.
Veldman’s 25-points Friday broke the Botetourt career record set in 1996 by Sarah Hicks, who scored 1,699 points before starring at Virginia Tech.
“I told Miette she broke the record of my idol,” Botetourt coach Renee Favaro. “I wore Number 30 in high school because I grew up as a little 10-year-old who used to go watch Sarah Hicks play. I thought Sarah Hicks was everything.”
Veldman set the mark on a night when Staunton River’s matchup zone defense and the presence of 6-foot senior Avery Atkins threw up a brick wall.
“Miette didn’t play very well,” Favaro said. “I think she has in her head that she can’t play against certain teams. Staunton River is one of those teams that does a good job of doubling her and getting a hand on the ball.
“We have not played a good game against Staunton River and Miette will be the first to tell you she has not played a good game against Staunton River.”
The 5-foot-11 James Madison volleyball recruit still almost outscored the Golden Eagles by herself.
Veldman said she wasn’t completely aware how close she was to topping Hicks’ mark of 1,699 points.
“One of our fans that comes to all the games was telling me that I was close but I didn’t know,” she said.
Staunton River (16-8) trailed just 29-24 before Veldman scored inside and Grace Taylor hit a 3-pointer followed by another post move from Veldman.
Two free throws by Briana Myers and perimeter shot by Meredith Wells pushed the lead to 41-24.
Golden Eagles coach Kim Jones was pleased with her team, which got 11 points from Adkins.
“We did everything we’ve been working on to prepare for this,” she said. “I know the score is not what we wanted, but we needed a few more shots to fall.”
Staunton River will be the No. 6 seed in the Region 3D playoffs with a first-round game at Magna Vista.
William Fleming didn’t put Franklin County away until late in the fourth quarter when Lenora Morgan hit a runner and Lanie Bethel followed with a 3-pointer to push a 42-35 lead to a 12-point margin.
Morgan led the Colonels — who will are 0-2 this year against Botetourt — with 13 points while fellow reserve Jermiya Ollie added 10 along with Shakara Anderson.
Ollie is a former starter now filling a different role.
“It was a decision I made early in the year,” Wilson said. “I felt like I needed some experience and energy coming off the bench. In the beginning she fought it a little bit.
“Morgan, I’ve been waiting on this all year. Now she’s had three or four good, solid games for us.”
Ollie admitted her transition to a reserve role took some time.
“At first, I was kind of hurt to be honest,” she said. “Over time, I could see that I played better coming off the bench.”
Franklin County (15-9) lost most of its bench strength earlier this year when starters Brogan Dudley (ACL), Taylor Janney (finger) and center Alexis Carter (knee, shoulder) went down with major injuries.
Jaeden Jamison scored 12 points, while Kameron Copeland and Mya Blizzard had 10 apiece for the Eagles but it fell short.
The Eagles will play at James River-Midlothian on Feb. 24 in the Region 6A tournament.
“We’re down in number but we’re not down in spirit,” first-year Franklin County coach Le’Bryan Patterson said. “We challenged everybody on the team and brought a couple of sophomores up.
“We’ve just been turning the page and that’s what you do.”
