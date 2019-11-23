STAFFORD COURTHOUSE — Friday night’s Region 5D semifinal started off ominously for both teams, but it only continued that way for William Fleming.
The Colonels kept things close for a half, trailing just 7-0 at the intermission, but Mountain View would take advantage of good field position in the third quarter to pull away en route to a 35-0 win.
Head coach Jamar Lovelace said the Colonels just squandered too many opportunities early on to get the outcome they were hoping for.
“We moved the ball pretty good in the first half, we just didn’t execute on some golden opportunities that we had and we turned the ball over as well,” he said. “Playing a high-level team like Mountain View, you’ve got to take care of the ball and do everything the right way.”
Those early opportunities started with the first two plays of the game.
The Colonels (4-8) tackled Mountain View return-man Ike Daniels on his own 2-yard line on the pening kickoff, then recovered a Wildcats’ fumble on the 5-yard line on the next play.
On William Fleming’s ensuing play, however, quarterback Deaquan Nichols— filling in for suspended junior Shareef Anderson— fumbled the ball right back.
Mountain View then drove to the William Fleming 12-yard line before fumbling again.
The Colonels would put together a decent drive after that, but it ended in a punt, as did their next eight possessions.
Mountain View’s only score of the first half came after the Stafford County school blocked a William Fleming punt, recovering the ball at the 41-yard line.
Four plays later, freshman Ike Daniel scored from 12 yards out for the only score of the half.
As the game went to halftime, the wind also pitched up in the Wildcats’ stadium, which led to several short fields for Mountain View due to pour Colonels punts.
On consecutive drives, punts went for 4, 18, 15 and 7 yards, setting Mountain View up inside the Colonels’ 34-yard line each time.
The host would capitalize on the of those opportunities, on two scoring runs from senior Mark Shelton and another from Daniels to lead 28-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shelton won add another in the final frame to finish things off.
Lovelace said losing Anderson earlier in the day was just another bit of adversity that the team has dealt with all season, but that he’s excited about what his young team can do going forward.
“I was proud of how my guys responded early. We’ve just got to do a better job of hanging in for all four quarters,” he said. “I’m glad that we had this experience. Now we know what level it takes to be a championship-level team and we look forward to working our tails off all off-season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.