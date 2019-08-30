All it took was one game for William Fleming’s football team to match its victory total from 2018.
The Colonels might have thought they had a chance to defeat visiting Harrisonburg in Friday night’s season opener, but the margin was eye-opening.
After falling behind 10-3 in the second quarter, Fleming scored 49 unanswered points to defeat the Blue Streaks 52-10.
The Colonels were coming off a 1-8 season in 2018, their first season with Jamar Lovelace as head coach.
“We’ve been through some hard times,” Fleming senior quarterback Deaquan Nichols said. “Real hard times. We were with coach [Bobby] Martin in that 0-10 year [in 2017] and then last year 1-8.
“This year, we’ve started out completely different. We didn’t score 52 points all last year. Now, we’ve got 52 after one game.”
Nichols threw two touchdown passes and later caught one of the two touchdown passes tossed by sophomore Dashawn Lewis, who also had two touchdown runs.
“I thought we go in at halftime and get it turned around,” said Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman, whose team was coming off a 6-4 season in 2018.
“You’re looking to get a stop and create some momentum. Obviously, that didn’t happen but let me back up. Let me give a lot of credit to [the Colonels]. I got my tail whipped in all three phases. I’ve got nothing but praise for all they’ve done.”
Fleming had a nearly perfect second half.
“I knew we could execute and I know we could play well,” Lovelace said. “I didn’t know what our best looked like. I still don’t know what our best looks like but I am proud of how these guys worked tonight.
“Our kids sometimes need something to believe in and I think this gives us a perfect thing to believe in. They’ve been trusting us coaches but having some proof of what hard work will do is a good thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.