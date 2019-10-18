When he took the handoff on a power dive play with a little more than eight minutes remaining on Friday night, William Byrd’s Joshua Moore was already approaching 200 rushing yards.
He was about to get the most important ones.
Moore bounced his run toward the left sideline and sprinted away from the defense for a 29-yard touchdown — the decisive play in a 23-21 victory over William Fleming in Roanoke.
Moore finished with 244 yards on 35 carries as the Terriers (2-5, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) rallied to defeat the Colonels (2-5, 0-2) for the seventh straight time in the series.
“I have to give all the credit to the offensive line — they played their tails off tonight,” Moore said. “The reason I run the ball hard is for those guys. Those guys push me in practice, they give me great holes and they bust their butts. I couldn’t ask for a better line and a better team.”
One of Byrd’s most consistently effective plays was called “Texas,” in which guards Bryson Lutz and Nicholas Reedy spearhead the gap creation up the gut.
They also found some lanes on the perimeter, as Byrd quarterback Logan Baker ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns to help the Terriers outrush the Colonels 323 yards to 127.
It was a big night for an Byrd offensive line that returned only one starter from last year.
“They’re a unit that’s jelling,” Terriers coach Brad Lutz said. “The last couple weeks they’ve really helped us move the football down the field — and against a lot of good teams, too.
“I’m really proud of those guys. They did a lot of the dirty work tonight, but that’s what O-linemen do.”
Despite outgaining Fleming in the first half, Byrd trailed 21-13 at intermission before shutting out the Colonels in the final two quarters.
“I think we had to do a better job of tackling and just keeping things in front of us,” Lutz said. “They’re an explosive team, and they’re able to score in a hurry.”
Byrd looked like it might grab the lead earlier in the fourth quarter, but Moore committed a rare fumble that was recovered by Fleming’s Nahshon Bonds at the Colonels’ 19-yard line.
Byrd forced a three-and-out and needed just five plays — four of them runs by Moore — to score the winning touchdown.
“I think our team rebounded well from that entire thing,” Lutz said. “Josh went back, played defense, helped us get a stop and went back to work. I told him we were going to give the ball right back to him. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Byrd blocked a 45-yard field-goal attempt on Fleming’s next series to preserve the lead.
Turnovers helped put Fleming ahead in the second quarter. With his team trailing 13-7, Colonels defensive tackle Naushad Payne picked off a screen pass and returned it to the Byrd 17-yard line.
Quarterback Dmontra Kasey hit Deaquan Nichols on a fade pattern two plays later to give the Colonels their first lead of the game.
Late in the half, Fleming linebacker Matthew Eaton scooped up a fumble and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
The Terriers struck first on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that featured seven runs by Moore. Baker scored on a 14-yard run to make it 7-0 Byrd.
Fleming answered just 81 seconds later, as Kasey broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run that tied the game.
“William Fleming is a great football team,” Lutz said. “They are obviously a better football team each week, and they gave us some problems, but I’m really proud about how our kids responded to it.”
