As September has faded into October there have been several certainties on the calendar in recent years.
It will rain … a lot.
The Cubs will make the playoffs.
Virginia Tech will hammer Duke in football.
Uh oh.
Well, at least the VHSL Rating Scale points were released as expected this week, and even at this early juncture in the 2019 season the numbers are worth noting.
- All teams in Region 5D and Region 4D including Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Salem, Pulaski County, Jefferson Forest and Blacksburg already have qualified for the playoffs because each region includes only eight schools.
- Either PH (currently No. 3 in Region 5D) or Fleming (No. 4) — and perhaps both — has an excellent chance of hosting a first-round playoff game.
- Seven of the eight teams in Region 4D could finish with a winning record. Only 1-4 Amherst County is in real danger of a sub-.500 season and the No. 8 seed.
- Franklin County has better than a 50-50 chance for a home game in Region 6A.
- Who will get the No. 8 spot in Region 3D? Right now it’s a battle between William Byrd (1-4), Staunton River (1-4), Carroll County (1-4), Cave Spring (1-4) and Tunstall (0-4).
- Glenvar is No. 9 in Region 2C, but the Highlanders should move way up. Dogwood District schools currently have five of the eight spots.
- Parry McCluer has not scored a point yet in four games, but the Fighting Blues hold down the No. 8 spot in Region 1C.
- At least two of these four teams — Craig County (2-3 counting a forfeit from Bland County), Parry McCluer (0-4), Bath County (0-4) and Eastern Montgomery (0-4) will make the 1C playoffs.
- Meanwhile, 11 of the 15 teams in Region 1D have a .500 or better record. Rural Retreat (3-2) is currently 11th. If the Indians were in Region 1C, which would make far more sense, they would be rated No. 6.
- Galax and George Wythe have elected not to accept a forfeit from Bland County because it likely would lower their rating. The two Mountain Empire District schools will divide its points by nine games instead of 10 in its pursuit of the No. 1 spot in Region 1C, which is held by unbeaten Narrows.
Six weeks remain in the regular season. Plenty will change.
PATRICK HENRY 35, Blacksburg 28. Blacksburg’s loss last week to Salem was the Bruins’ first in a River Ridge District game since a 2016 setback to PH in 2016.
PULASKI COUNTY 21, Hidden Valley 14. Both teams have played Northside. Pulaski won 14-0 in Week 1, while Hidden Valley fell 26-24 three weeks ago.
SALEM 42, Christiansburg 14. Salem has a narrow lead over fellow unbeatens E.C. Glass and Pulaski County at the top of the Region 4D points race.
BROOKVILLE 24, William Fleming 21. Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace goes against his alma mater and the school helped win two state championships as an assistant coach.
LORD BOTETOURT 42, Staunton 7. Former James River coach Jacob Phillips is the head coach at the school formerly known as Robert E. Lee. LB’s Hunter Rice is still out.
RADFORD 21, Richlands 17. Two of the state’s top kickers are on display: Radford junior Connor Lytton and Richlands senior Levi Forrest, who kicked a 59-yard FG this year.
GILES 27, Floyd County 21. Floyd has lost 10 in a row and 17 of the last 18 to Giles. The Spartans escaped 24-21 at home last year.
GLENVAR 38, Carroll County 7. Glenvar’s only two games vs. Carroll County took place in the last two seasons after the Cavaliers’ entry into the Three Rivers District.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 48, Parry McCluer 6. Roanoke Catholic is positioned No. 2 behind Fuqua in the latest VISAA Division I ratings.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 34, North Cross 27. This Division I opponent could be a real test for North Cross, but that was the thought going into last week’s rout of Blue Ridge.
ALLEGHANY 26, James River 13. After a 27-20 loss at Cave Spring two weeks ago, Alleghany had an open date to prepare for its Three Rivers opener.
NARROWS 42, Holston 13. Narrows has never had three consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins. Sure looks like it could happen this year.
MAGNA VISTA 48, Tunstall 6. Magna Vista’s first losing season in 10 years in 2008 ended with a 19-13 playoff loss to Tunstall.
JAMES MONROE, W.Va. 31, Covington 29. This is the third of five straight road games for a Covington team that is going from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25 without playing at home.
HALIFAX COUNTY 28, Bassett 20. If Bassett can win this home game, an upcoming six-game winning streak for the Bengals is a distinct possibility.
MARION 14, Lebanon 13. How many VHSL teams have ever won back-to-back games when scoring exactly nine points? Marion has done it in the last two weeks.
JEFFERSON FOREST 39, Liberty Christian 24. After last year’s 77-48 victory by Jefferson Forest over the Bulldogs, anything is possible.
GEORGE WYTHE 34, Gate City 28. The Maroons’ only two previous games against Gate City were VHSL state semifinal games played after the calendar hit December.
PH-GLADE SPRING 31, Rural Retreat 21. PH-Glade Spring’s only 10-0 season was in 1997 under head coach Ritchie Thomas. The Rebels are halfway there at 5-0.
AUBURN 26, Fort Chiswell 20. Paging Coach Akers. It’s Auburn’s Cam Akers against first-year Fort Chiswell coach Chris Akers.
CHILHOWIE 24, Virginia High 13. Tough year so far for Virginia High, which has road games against Abingdon and Graham in the next two weeks.
GRAYSON COUNTY 21, Eastern Montgomery 12. Grayson has scored 49 points in five games. EastMont has given up 157 in four games. What gives?
PATRICK COUNTY 35, Martinsville 20. Patrick County defeated Martinsville in 2018 for just the sixth time in 44 tries.
PAGE COUNTY 45, Bath County 14. Bath County has played Page just twice, losing back-to-back games in 1980 and 1981.
Last week: 20-1 .952
Overall: 99-28 .780
