Have we been here before?
Did we just see this?
When it comes to the first-round pairings in the VHSL football playoffs, it’s deja vu all over again.
Combining the nine regions in which a Timesland team is competing, there will be 19 rematches of 2019 regular-season games.
Nineteen.
Every first-round game in Regions 5D and 4D is a rematch of a game already played this year. In Region 3D, three of the four games will send teams against each other for the second time this year.
Remember that thriller Friday night that saw Bassett defeat Magna Vista 16-12?
Guess what!
The same teams are paired again next weekend.
Bassett will go to Magna Vista, while Rockbridge County will play at home against Turner Ashby.
It’s nothing new for coach Brandon Johnson, who starred for the Bengals as a player in 2005.
“When I was in high school it happened,” Johnson said. “We played Martinsville in Week 10 and had to play them in the first round of the playoffs. Then we played Magna Vista again in the regional championship.”
Johnson said it is difficult to gauge whether the losing team in a game such as Magna Vista on Friday might have a motivational advantage heading into a rematch.
“It just depends on the two teams you’re talking about,” he said. “When you’re talking about a rivalry game, any game could go either way. It’s definitely tough to beat a team twice, but it’s not unheard of.”
Bassett, which dropped from Class 4 to Class 3 this season, has not been heard from in the postseason since 2012. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since finishing 11-1 in 2007.
The program’s last winning season was in 2008.
Johnson has built up Bassett’s foundation in three years as head coach at his alma mater.
The Bengals have gone 1-9, 3-7 and now 6-4 under the former Magna Vista assistant.
“I’m an impatient person, but I’ve got a lot of great people around me who speak patience and ‘trust the process,’ ” he said. “That’s what we’ve done.
“We felt like we could be a team that was over .500. We could be a team that could make the playoffs.”
Bassett’s 3-7 season in 2018 included an eyebrow-raising 13-7 win at Magna Vista.
“Coaching at Magna Vista and still rooting on Bassett, I think it was just a mentality thing,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to believe you can beat somebody first.
“Our guys have that belief that they can beat anybody on any given night now. It really doesn’t matter the name on the jersey. We just had to get that attitude back.”
- Franklin County has Timesland’s longest road trip, going to Virginia Beach to play Landstown. Thomas Dale’s 46-44 victory Friday over Dinwiddie kept the Eagles from earning a home game.
- William Fleming will begin the Region 5D playoffs on the road against the same Harrisonburg team the Colonels smashed 52-10 at home in the season opener.
- Patrick Henry can end its 25-year drought without a playoff victory at home with a Region 5D game against Albemarle, a team the Patriots blanked 26-0 in September.
- Scouting reports will not be necessary in Region 4D where the four rematches of district rivals are Amherst County at Salem, Blacksburg at Pulaski County, Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass and George Washington at Halifax County.
Amherst coach Bob Christmas was the head man last year at Jefferson Forest, which scored a 35-33 first-round win at Salem.
- Rockbridge County’s Region 3C game against Brookville will be the Wildcats’ first playoff game at home since a 52-40 win over Liberty in 2012.
- The Region 3D rematches besides Bassett-Magna Vista are William Byrd at unbeaten Lord Botetourt, and Christiansburg at Hidden Valley. Botetourt’s 10-0 season was the school’s first since 1961.
Northside’s home game against Abingdon (5-5) will be the third time in the last four years the two teams have met in the first round.
- In Region 2C, the rematches are Floyd County at Glenvar, Chatham at Appomattox County and Dan River at Gretna. Glenvar won at Floyd 52-35 on Oct. 18.
Radford plays at home against Patrick County, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
- Marion made the Region 2D playoffs at 3-7 despite giving up 44 points in the first quarter Thursday night to Graham.
All four top seeds in the region have an 8-2 record.
- Eastern Montgomery was Timesland’s only team to clinch a playoff berth on Friday by winning 35-6 over Craig County.
The Mustangs’ reward is a trip to No. 1 Galax, where they lost 55-8 last year.
Narrows (10-0) is one of three unbeaten Class 1 teams along with PH-Glade Spring and reigning state champ Riverheads.
Chilhowie’s 8-2 record was good only for the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 PH-Glade Spring and J.I. Burton.
