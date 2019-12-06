Galax coach Mark Dixon spent countless hours watching YouTube preparing for this moment.
The Maroon Tide faces PH-Glade Spring in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals on Saturday at Emory & Henry College. It’s the program's fifth straight appearance in the final four, but Galax is still looking for its first win at this point in the season since edging Riverheads in the 2015 title game.
After losing to Chilhowie 25-21 in the 2017 semifinals, Dixon decided it was time for a change.
“I got tired of losing games the same way in the playoffs,” Dixon said. “We were a tailback-dominated running game and in the playoffs we would get stopped and have no answer for it.”
Galax (12-1) started transitioning to a more modern run-pass option-style of offense that opened up the passing game, but that transformation didn’t happen overnight. Dixon had to learn the ins and outs of the new game plan before teaching it to his players.
Enter YouTube.
“Listen man, YouTube, it’s really that simple, studying college games and watching a ton of it,” Dixon said. “There’s also tons of drills on there for the quarterback and wide receivers.”
Dixon watched a lot Oklahoma’s offense, which is overseen by head coach Lincoln Riley and spent time studying North Carolina’s offense under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo this fall.
“He’s really simplified things,” Dixon said of Longo. “He was more like: 'look to the open space to throw the ball.' It wasn’t about reading this defensive player or that player. At our level, that makes a lot of sense since we don’t have tons of film time.”
Dixon called the transition a “two-year process” with the team going 100% to RPOs this year. Quarterback Cole Pickett split time at quarterback last year for Galax, but was Galax’s starter from day one in 2019.
“He has a much deeper understanding of the offense,” Dixon said. “He had that base last year to build off of. The transition didn’t take as long as I thought it would take to be honest. First game was a little rough, but since that point he’s really gets it. He checks everything at the line of scrimmage. He calls his own plays. He does it all.”
Galax has won seven straight since losing 42-28 to Region 3D finalist Northside at the end of September and averaged 53 points per game during that stretch.
Pickett had 2,200-plus yards with 34 touchdowns going into last week’s 52-6 win over Wythe.
The win over the Maroons was a bit of a throwback performance for Galax. Running back Denver Brown rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns (three on runs of 60-plus yards) with rain pouring down throughout the game.
Dixon sees Saturday’s game as the true test for Galax’s “diversified” offensive attack. PH-Glade Spring has three shutouts this season and held four other teams to less than 10 points.
“I think this is the first team that can line up and take everything away,” Dixon said. “I do think the can line up and play man-to-man on the outside. Most teams haven’t been able to do that through four quarters. They can load the box and try to stop our running backs. They have all the pieces to stop it.”
