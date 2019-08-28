NORTH CROSS (Division II)
Coach: Stephen Alexander (10th season) Record at North Cross: 68-32 Last season: 7-4, 3-0 (lost in Division II state final)
Returning offensive starters: 9 Returning defensive starters: 8
Players to watch: WR-DB Zae Baines (6-3, 180, sr.), OT-LB Aden Britton (5-11, 210, sr.), QB Gabe Zappia (5-10, 160, jr.), RB-DB Isaac Harris (5-6, 175, sr.), WR-LB James Jackson (6-3, 190, jr.), WR-FS Mehki Hines (6-0, 160, jr.), C-DT Solomon Crockett-Eans (6-0, 315, sr.), WR-KR Ian Cann (5-9, 155, fr.), OG-DE Jaedyn Young (6-0, 180, sr.), CB Juwan Jackson (5-10, 160, jr.).
2018 summary: The Raiders overcame losses to Nansemond-Suffolk (34-7) and Norfolk Christian (27-22) in their first two games to earn a postseason berth where they turned the tables on N-SA for a 36-0 win before falling 35-21 to Fredericksburg Christian in the state final. North Cross lost to Roanoke Catholic (42-22) for the second year in a row and had Senior Day cancelled for the third time in nine years when Richmond Christian forfeited.
Outlook: North Cross returns starters at 17 positions from the team that reached a VIS championship game for the fifth time under Alexander. However, the Raiders have a challenging nine-game schedule, particularly the home dates. Baines, an explosive threat on offense and defense, is the highest-recruited football player in North Cross history. His sheet includes offers from Virginia, Duke and Purdue. Harris ran for 1,059 yards and 20 TDs as a freshman in 2016, but his last two seasons have been plagued by injuries. Britton is ready for his second season at Northside after starting his career at Salem, then transferring to Blue Ridge. Zappia passed for 1,570 yards in the spread offense last year. With targets like Baines, Jackson and Hines, expect that total to go up.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (Division III)
Coach: Coach: Bob Price (17th season) Record at Roanoke Catholic: 112-53
Last season: 10-0 (won Division III state championship) Returning offensive starters: 4 Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: RB-DE Kawuan Ray (6-1, 200, jr.), RB-LB El-Amin Shareef (5-9, 176, jr.), QB-DB Adrian Whorley (6-6, 186, sr.), OL-DL Colin Hagy (6-3, 348, sr.), RB-LB Jackson Rice (6-0, 201, sr.), TE-DL Dillon Porter (6-7, 263, jr.), OL-DL Andrew Vaught (6-6, 260, soph.), OL-DL Noah Thompson (6-1, 196, sr.), RB-LB Davionne Carter (6-1, 170, soph.), WR-DB Marquis Adams (6-2, 163, soph.).
2018 summary: The Celtics rolled through the regular season, outscoring eight opponents 435-103 with most of those points coming in the first half of games. Catholic drubbed Portsmouth Christian 50-6 and Fuqua 61-8 in the playoffs for a third state title in a row. Five opponents — King & Queen, Fishburne Military, Eastern Montgomery, Fuqua and Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot — elected not to schedule the Celtics in 2019.
Outlook: Roanoke Catholic is a huge favorite to win a fourth consecutive state title. Ray is one of the top athletes in Timesland, gaining 1,114 yards and averaging 19.5 yards per carry. He was the team’s third-leading tackler at DE. Shareef picked up 1,022 yards as the duo combined for 44 touchdowns. Whorley gets the starting QB job with the graduation of Bryant Guilfoyle although he has played extensively in the last two years. Hagy is a four-year starter up front and is joined by the large presence of Porter and Vaught. Porter is a basketball transfer from Pulaski County who is suiting up on the football field. Rice returns as the team’s No. 2 tackler. The Celtics have just three home games and the schedule is tougher as five opponents dropped Catholic. Another state title is very likely.