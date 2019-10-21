Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

(Through games of Oct. 19)

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

School (record)++++++Games+++Total pts+++Pts per game

1. Oscar Smith (6-1)++++++7+++210+++30.00

2. Ocean Lakes (5-3)++++++8+++229+++28.63

3. Landstown (6-2)++++++8+++220+++27.50

4. Franklin County (4-3)++++++7+++190+++27.14

5. Thomas Dale (5-2)++++++7+++183+++26.29

6. Cosby (5-2)++++++7+++182+++26.00

7. Grassfield (3-4)++++++7+++166+++23.71

8. Tallwood (3-4)++++++7+++163+++23.29

9. Western Branch (2-5)++++++7+++158+++22.57

10. Floyd Kellam (2-5)++++++7+++152+++21.71

11. James River-Midlothian (1-6)++++++7+++140+++20.00

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (6-2)++++++8+++227+++28.38

2. North Stafford (4-3)++++++7+++172+++24.57

3. Patrick Henry (5-3)++++++8+++192+++24.00

4. Harrisonburg (4-3)++++++7+++148+++21.14

5. William Fleming (2-5)++++++7+++147+++21.00

6. Brooke Point (1-6)++++++7+++145+++20.71

7. Albemarle (2-5)++++++7+++144+++20.57

8. Stafford (2-5)++++++7+++138+++19.71

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (6-1)++++++7+++202+++28.86

2. E.C. Glass (7-0)++++++7+++200+++28.57

3. Pulaski County (7-1)++++++8+++219+++27.38

4. Halifax County (6-1)++++++7+++167+++23.86

5. George Washington (5-2)++++++7+++164+++23.71

6. Blacksburg (5-3)++++++8+++180+++22.50

7. Jefferson Forest (4-3)++++++7+++151+++21.57

8. Amherst County (1-6)++++++7+++115+++16.43

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Spotswood (7-0)++++++7+++182+++26.00

2. Heritage (6-1)++++++7+++172+++24.57

3. Liberty Christian (5-2)++++++161+++23.00

4. Rockbridge County (5-2)++++++7+++147+++21.00

5. Turner Ashby (5-2)++++++7+++141+++20.14

6. Brookville (3-4)++++++7+++133+++19.00

7. Fluvanna County (4-3)++++++7+++128+++18.29

8. Fort Defiance (4-3)++++++7+++125+++17.86

9. Rustburg (2-5)++++++7+++124+++17.71

10. Western Albemarle (3-4)++++++7+++116+++16.57

11. Liberty (1-6)++++++7+++111+++15.86

12. Monticello (1-7)++++++8+++124+++15.50

13. Wilson Memorial (1-6)++++++7+++105+++15.00

14. Charlottesville (0-8)++++++8+++116+++14.50

15. Waynesboro (0-7)++++++7+++88+++12.57

16. Broadway (0-7)++++++7+++87+++12.43

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (7-0)++++++7+++186+++26.57

t2. Northside (5-2)++++++7+++179+++25.57

t2. Hidden Valley (5-2)++++++7+++179+++25.57

4. Magna Vista (6-1)++++++7+++172+++24.57

5. Abingdon (4-3)++++++7+++144+++20.57

6. Bassett (5-3)++++++8+++162+++20.25

7. Christiansburg (3-4)++++++7+++135+++19.29

8. William Byrd (2-5)++++++7+++125+++17.86

9. Staunton River (1-6)++++++7+++108+++15.43

10. Cave Spring (1-6)++++++7+++106+++15.14

11. Carroll County (2-6)++++++8+++120+++15.00

12. Tunstall (0-7)++++++7+++93+++13.29

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Radford (6-1)++++++7+++158+++22.57

2. Appomattox County (5-2)++++++7+++152+++21.71

3. Gretna (5-2)++++++7+++141+++20.14

4. Glenvar (4-3)++++++7+++136+++19.43

5. Dan River (5-3)++++++8+++154+++19.25

6. Chatham (5-2)++++++7+++119+++17.00

t7. Fort Chiswell (4-4)++++++8+++135+++16.88

t7. Nelson County (4-4)++++++8+++135+++16.88

9. Floyd County (4-4)++++++8+++132+++16.50

10. Patrick County (3-5)++++++8+++129+++16.13

11. James River (4-4)++++++8+++126+++15.75

12. Giles (1-6)++++++7+++98+++14.00

13. Martinsville (0-8)++++++8+++96+++12.00

14. Alleghany (1-6)++++++7+++83+++11.86

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (6-1)++++++7+++162+++23.14

2. Union (6-2)++++++8+++175+++21.88

3. Richlands (4-3)++++++7+++141+++20.14

4. Central-Wise (5-2)++++++7+++134+++19.14

5. Graham (5-2)++++++7+++128+++18.29

6. Tazewell (4-3)++++++7+++123+++17.57

7. Gate City (3-5)++++++8+++128+++16.00

8. Marion (3-4)++++++7+++102+++14.57

9. John Battle (1-6)++++++7+++85+++12.14

10. Virginia High (0-7)++++++7+++80+++11.43

11. Lee (0-7)++++++7+++73+++10.43

12. Lebanon (0-7)++++++7+++71+++10.14

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Galax (6-1)++++++7+++155+++22.14

2. Narrows (7-0)++++++7+++154+++22.00

3. George Wythe (5-2)++++++7++++++144+++20.57

4. Covington (3-4)++++++7+++107+++15.29

5. Auburn (4-4)++++++8+++122+++15.25

6. Grayson County (2-5)++++++7+++82+++11.71

7. Parry McCluer (1-6)++++++7+++78+++11.14

8. Bath County (1-6)++++++7+++71+++10.14

9. Eastern Montgomery (1-6)++++++7+++66+++9.43

10. Craig County (2-5)++++++7+++63+++9.00

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (7-0)++++++7+++156+++22.29

2. Thomas Walker (6-1)++++++7+++144+++20.57

3. Chilhowie (6-1)++++++7+++141+++20.14

4. J.I. Burton (5-2)++++++7+++134+++19.14

5. Castlewood (5-2)++++++7+++127+++18.14

6. Hurley (4-3)++++++7+++116+++16.57

7. Honaker (4-3)++++++7+++114+++16.29

8. Holston (4-3)++++++7++++++109+++15.57

t9. Eastside (3-4)++++++7+++105+++15.00

t9. Grundy (4-3)++++++7+++105+++15.00

11. Rural Retreat (3-4)++++++7+++103+++14.71

12. Twin Springs (4-4)++++++8+++109+++13.63

13. Rye Cove (3-4)++++++7+++90+++12.86

14. Twin Valley (2-5)++++++7+++78+++11.14

15. Northwood (1-6)++++++7+++74+++10.57

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

