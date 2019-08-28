ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Coach: Coach: Mark Poston (fourth season)
Record at Rockbridge County: 12-20
Last season: 6-5, 4-2 (lost in Region 3C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 7 Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: T Austin Doyle (6-6, 300, sr.), WR-DB Jailik Lynch (5-10, 170, sr.), OG-DE David Allio (6-4, 250, jr.), QB Miller Jay (6-3, 180, soph.), QB Ty Ruley (5-10, 205, jr.), RB-LB Bret McClung (6-0, 210, jr.), WR-CB Elijah Poindexter (5-8, 180, jr.), K Dan Cunningham (6-1, 170, jr.), T Dillon Higgins (6-4, 315, sr.), G-DT Igor Lakicevic (5-11, 275, jr.), G-NG Noah Lawhorne (5-9, 240, sr.)
2018 summary: The Wildcats won six games for the second year in a row after a 0-10 mark in 2016. Other than a 40-35 loss to R.E. Lee-Staunton, the losses were not pretty: Lord Botetourt (66-6), Harrisonburg (77-49) and Spotswood (36-7). Close wins over Fort Defiance (14-10), Turner Ashby (35-28) and Broadway (24-16) led to a playoff berth where the ‘Cats fell 33-17 to Western Albemarle.
Outlook: Rockbridge County has potential to put plenty of points on the board and is hoping to win its first playoff game since 2012. The offensive line is anchored by Doyle, who just picked up his first FCS offer from VMI; and Higgins, a returning starter. Lynch is a three-year starter who was third in Timesland with 53 receptions last year. He will be adding to his school records for career receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Ruley was a Sizzlin’ Sophomore last season, throwing for a Timesland-best 2,570 yards and rushing for another 525, but Jay is very capable of running the offense. No area kicker made more PATs without a miss last year than Cunningham, who was a perfect 44 for 44. Early games against William Fleming and Christiansburg will be a good barometer for the rest of the season.