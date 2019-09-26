PEARISBURG — Even with star running back P.J. Prioleau scheduled for season-ending surgery on a torn ACL and MCL on Friday, Radford’s offense didn’t miss a beat in its Three Rivers District football opener on Thursday night.
Darius Wesley-Brubeck, Prioleau’s former backup, rushed for three touchdowns as the Bobcats built an early advantage and cruised to a 42-0 win over host Giles at Stephen C. Ragsdale Field.
Things started off bad for the Spartans at the opening kickoff when they were flagged for a delay of game.
It got worse once the Bobcats took possession of the football.
Radford (4-0, 1-0) methodically moved the ball downfield on its opening drive, going 64 yards in 10 plays, capped off by Wesley-Brubeck’s first score — a 3-yard TD run to make it 7-0 at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter.
“We just didn’t want to give them anything that would give them some momentum,” Radford coach Matthew Saunders said. “We were ready to come out and play.”
Radford struck again on its next driving, needing just two plays to get into the end zone. This time Wesley-Brubeck broke loose on a 41-yard touchdown run to double the Bobcats’ lead to 14-0 with 4:36 left in the opening quarter.
When Prioleau sustained his season-ending injury two weeks ago against Fort Chiswell, Wesley-Brubeck said he and his teammates have been determined to do whatever it took to make up for the production lost when Prioleau went down.
“With P.J. going out it caused us to go out and hit another level and step it up in practice,” Wesley-Brubeck said.
On the first play of the second quarter Radford hit paydirt again when senior quarterback Zane Rupe scampered to a 33-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0.
Rupe led the Bobcats in rushing on a night with 109 yards on the ground while throwing for an additional 119.
Any hope of a comback for Giles (0-5, 0-1) was squashed early in the third quarter when the Bobcats scored on their first two drives of the second half to pull ahead 35-0 and start the running clock for the remainder of the contest.
“They are just a lot better than us. Even with their injuries they’ve overcome,” Giles coach Jeff Williams said. “They’ve got that Radford speed. They get them out in space and let them go.”
Even with one less day to prepare than normal for the Giles single-wing offense, the Radford defense stepped up, holding the Spartans to just 171 rushing yards — many of those coming in the game’s latter stages.
“If you look back at past history when we’ve had less time to prepare [for the single wing], we’ve done better,” Saunders said. “We don’t have time to think about.”
Thursday continued a disturbing trend for the Spartans.
Giles has been held scoreless in the first half of all three of its home games and the Spartans have just one total touchdown overall in those same contests.
“We’ve played a lot of good football teams,” Williams said. “We just got to keep plugging away and try to be as good as we can be by the end of the season.”
