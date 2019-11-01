DALEVILLE — Another year, another chapter in the football rivalry between Northside and Lord Botetourt.
And once again the ending wasn’t revealed until the final pages.
The two Blue Ridge District rivals met for the fourth time in the last two years Friday night, and just like both of the 2018 regular-season clashes, the outcome was in doubt until late in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Rice scored both Lord Botetourt touchdowns and knocked away a fourth-down pass inside the 10-yard line with three minutes to play as the unbeaten Cavaliers held on for a 14-7 victory that assured them of at least a tie for the Blue Ridge title.
“I’m still not quite sure we’re playing as good a football as we can play,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said after the Cavaliers’ second narrow escape in two weeks.
“I still think there’s more football that we can be playing.”
Botetourt (9-0, 4-0) led 14-0 after Rice scored his second TD on a 12-yard run with 9:01 left in the third quarter.
From there, it was a battle to hold off the Vikings (6-3, 3-1), who scored later in the period on a 1-yard run by Christian Fisher and were knocking on the door on their final possession with a first down at the Botetourt 19.
A holding penalty on second down set Northside back, and the Vikings faced fourth-and-8 from the 17.
Freshman quarterback Sidney Webb was flushed from the pocket and tried to hit Isaac Earls in the middle of the field. Rice got a hand on the ball from his linebacker position and Botetourt ran out the clock.
Northside had three other drives stall in Lord Botetourt territory including the final series of the first half when cornerback Brae Farrell intercepted a pass thrown by Webb at the 6.
Botetourt led 6-0 at halftime on Rice’s 2-yard run with 5:13 left in the half.
“You don’t get that many opportunities,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “You’ve just got to take the good with the bad and stick it in the end zone when you get those opportunities.”
Farrell picked off an overthrown pass by Webb early in the third quarter and returned the ball to the Vikings’ 19, setting up Rice’s 12-yard TD and a 14-0 lead.
Farrell, who missed two games earlier this season with an injury, had his first interception of the season last week in the Cavaliers’ 22-21 win over Franklin County.
“On that first one, our D-line did a good job getting pressure on [Webb],” Farrell said. “I was just there at the right time to make the play.
“The second one was just a slant. I knew I had help over the middle, so I slanted a little bit deep. It just happened to find me.”
Webb also lost a fumble in the first half, but the freshmen showed some toughness.
He picked up a key fourth down with an 8-yard run on Northside’s scoring drive and converted another fourth down with a pass to Christian Fisher on the final drive.
“He was in over his head a little bit, but I’ll play him any day of the week,” Scott Fisher said of Webb. “He will compete at anything. I don’t care if it’s checkers. I’ll play with him all day long.”
Christian Fisher left it all on the field for the Vikings.
The senior ran for 203 yards on 28 carries despite leaving the game briefly when both of his shoulders popped out of joint.
“He’s got guts,” Scott Fisher said of his youngest son. “I respect him because he’s playing with his teammates he grew up with.”
Harless recognized the Northside senior’s effort.
“That was a great job by him,” the Botetourt coach said. “Look, Christian Fisher is a heck of a football player.”
While Rice ran for 177 yards on 32 carries, Northside outgained the Cavaliers 269-220.
Harless knows his team needs to improve if it is to successfully defend its Region 3D title and advance beyond the Class 3 semifinals where the 2018 season ended at the hands of Heritage.
“It’s bits and pieces of technique,” Harless said. “Fisher is very explosive. When you play against a kid like that, you can’t give him a seam. You’ve got to tackle him.”
Harless also is hoping for more from Rice, who returned to the offensive backfield last week after breaking his ankle in the season opener.
“He is still probably not where he’s going to be,” the Botetourt coach said. “In two weeks, three weeks is when he’ll start hitting his stride.”
The intensity was between the two rivals was ramped up in the offseason when several players from Northside transferred to Botetourt.
Both teams went through the handshake line after the game.
“Right after the game, everybody was all respect for both teams,” Farrell said. “But during the game, there’s no friends between the white lines.”
