High school teams from Northern Virginia have been silenced in the state football playoffs for many years by the Salem Spartans.
Saturday, Salem got a different message.
Loudoun clear.
Tuscarora, 10-year-old Loudoun County school, showed up in Salem Stadium where many of its neighboring rivals have seen previous seasons come to an unceremonious end.
This time Tuscarora used a stifling defense and an efficient offense led by a 203-yard, four-touchdown performance by sophomore running back Bryce Duke for a 36-20 victory over the Spartans in a VHSL Class 4 semifinal.
The Huskies (13-1) will face Lake Taylor in next week’s championship game at Liberty University.
Salem’s 2019 season ended at 12-2 with a postseason loss at home for the second year in a row.
“You can’t win ‘em all,” Salem senior tight end and linebacker Bobby Pinello said. “I hope they win the whole thing. That was one hell of a football team.
“They got to us. They definitely watched film on us. They studied our defense. They deserved it.”
Salem ran 71 offensive plays to just 44 for Tuscarora, but the Huskies used a 91-yard return by Jevonn Gilyard on the opening kickoff to set up the first score, a 9-yard run by Duke for a 7-0 lead with 10:58 showing in the first quarter.
That was just the beginning for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound 10th-grader.
Duke reeled off TD runs of 69, 49 and 5 yards as he finished with 75 more yards rushing than Salem had as a team.
“He’s probably the hardest-working kid in the state,” Tuscarora quarterback Ethan Gick said of Duke. “If he wasn’t on anyone’s radar he should be now.
“I love that dude. He’s a lab rat. He never leaves the weight room. And he’s only getting better too.”
Salem kept pace for much of the first half, taking advantage of two turnovers for a 17-14 lead.
Pinello intercepted a pass by Gick to set up a 34-yard field goal by Hunter Grepiotis to make the score 7-3.
Following Duke’s 69-yard TD, Hunter Chaney’s 72-yard TD pass to Shawn Collins brought the Spartans within 14-10.
On the first play of the second quarter, Chase Ferris sacked Gick, and Isaiah Persinger returned the ball to the 13. When backup QB Chauncey Logan hit Cam Leftwich for a 9-yard TD pass, Salem led 17-14 with 9:57 left in the second quarter.
Salem’s only lead of the game did not last long.
Tuscarora needed just three plays for the answer as Duke broke a 49-yard TD.
Minutes later, an interception by Mikey Marquez led to a 49-yard TD pass from Gick to Gilyard and a 29-17 halftime lead.
Gick, bothered by a bum shoulder, put the deep throw on the money.
“He’s a little banged up,” Tuscarora coach Brandon Wheelbarger said. “He showed tons of grit. He’s a fighter.”
Salem, which saw its first drive of the game stopped on fourth down at the Tuscarora 1, came up short in the red zone for a third time to open the third quarter as Grepiotis’ 33-yard field goal cut the deficit to 29-20.
Tuscarora responded with a 5-yard TD run by Duke that was set up by a 20-yard pass from Gick to Zach Drummond on fourth-and-6 from the Salem 39.
“We had plenty of film study,” first-year Salem coach Don Holter said. “Our assistants did a great job preparing for them. That was one little thing we hadn’t seen before. Cover-2 principle, our corner came up, they kind of ran a deep out and got a first down.”
Tuscarora’s defense slammed the door shut in the fourth quarter.
Led by tackle Matei Fitz, end Noah Gick and linebackers Rainer Halveland and Andrew Stefkovich, the Huskies limited Salem to 128 yards rushing on 50 carries.
Isaiah Persinger picked up 70 yards on 18 attempts, while Leftwich had 69 yards on 19 rushes.
With Plan A stuffed, Salem’s Plan B was alternatiing Logan and Chaney at quarterback.
Not much worked. Tuscarora held the Spartans to 4.1 yards per play.
“It could have been different,” Salem senior offensive lineman Gabe Fairchilds said. “We had some miscommunications up front. At points we hit them really well, but at points we just kind of messed up.”
While Salem owns nine state championships with the most recent a three-year run from 2015-17. Tuscarora will attempt to win its first title against another big-name opponent, Lake Taylor.
“It doesn’t get any easier but it shouldn’t,” said the 33-year-old Wheelbarger said. “They debate all the time about how many teams should be in. There’s no way anybody can debate the teams we’ve played this playoff season.”
Salem will prepare for 2020 with the loss of just nine seniors from this year’s squad.
“Those nine seniors stuck it out for four years,” Holter said. “They got a taste of that as youngsters. They did a good job focusing all year. They came through some ups and downs and injuries. They had a lot of resolve.”
