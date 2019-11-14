Trace Pedigo was summoned to play quarterback when Patrick Henry's football team played at Albemarle in early September.
The PH junior had uneasy flashbacks to his days behind center when he was much younger.
"I played quarterback in middle school and we got killed every game," he said. "I did not want to take it back to old memories. That's what I was worried about."
Normally a starting wide receiver, Pedigo handled the Patriots' offense just fine as PH scored a 26-0 victory in Charlottesville.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior will be at his regular position Friday night when Patrick Henry plays the same Albemarle team at home in a Region 5D first-round playoff game.
Pedigo has been a standout at receiver this fall, catching 41 passes for 782 yards and seven touchdowns.
Pedigo had four catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener at Hidden Valley, and he caught 11 passes in a midseason game at Salem.
"Very athletic. He's long. He makes some very good catches. He tracks the ball," PH coach Alan Fiddler said. "Tough physical kid. Hopefully in the future he can get a lot bigger and stronger.
"He's made a lot of plays. He's gotten where people are trying to take him out of the game plan."
Pedigo had a new game plan when he was thrust into the quarterback job when regular PH starter Roy Gunn was serving the first part of a two-game suspension.
Pedigo and Gunn alternated at quarterback two years ago on PH's junior varsity team until things abruptly changed.
"I liked throwing to him, but when we came out here freshman year against Franklin County, Roy threw me a fade route and I jumped up over the kid and caught it," Pedigo said. "Ever since then, Coach Fiddler and Roy were like, 'You're a receiver.' "
Yet it was Pedigo whom Fiddler chose to step in for Gunn at Albemarle. Mostly, he handed off to running back Jalen Cook, who broke loose for 310 yards rushing.
"He ran the offense really well," Fiddler said. "He didn't make mistakes. We didn't need to throw it. He got us in the right formations."
Pedigo's stint at quarterback lasted just one game. When PH played at William Fleming the following Friday, he was back at receiver with Elijah Davis behind center.
"The second game, we just felt like Elijah being able to run the ball gave us a better look," Fiddler said. "Trace had a few big catches that game that gave us some first downs."
Pedigo switched this year from jersey No. 6 to the No. 1 worn last year by Leroy Thomas, who is playing at VMI.
He credits Thomas for much of his development in 2019.
"Last year with Leroy made me a lot better," Pedigo said. I learned a lot from him.
"Leroy taught me a lot about being quick off the line, reading their feet, reading their hips, stepping back and letting them come to you and getting around them."
Pedigo has thrown two TD passes this year from his receiver position on trick plays, one to Gunn and another to Tashawn Webb.
Fiddler's spread offense is good for a surprise or two each game.
"I like the spread," Pedigo said. "It gets us more options to run the ball and throw the ball. "Last year, I was more of get a catch and try to get a first down. This year they look at me more as kind of a big play player."
Pedigo and Gunn will have one more year together in 2020. Next summer, Pedigo hopes he can attract some interest from college coaches.
"If he can go to some one-day camps and run some good '40' times, he's going to get a lot of attention," Fiddler said.
Patrick Henry would like to stay in the playoff spotlight for a change.
PH has not won a postseason game since a 28-26 victory over Woodbridge in the Division 6 playoffs in 1994.
The Patriots have made the playoffs nine times since the '94 season, including first-round losses each of the last seven years.
Facing an opponent PH already has beaten convincingly in 2019, this is the team's best opportunity to end the 25-year drought.
"It's a lot of excitement," Pedigo said. "Every around here will be talking about it. It definitely puts some pressure on us. This year we have a really, really good chance."
