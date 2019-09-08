dpSalem_FC 090619 p09

Salem runner, Zavione Wood against Franklin County defenders at Salem Stadium Friday night, Sept 6, 2019.

 Don Petersen | Special to The Roanoke Times

1. Salem (2-0)

2. Lord Botetourt (2-0)

3. Magna Vista (2-0)

4. Jefferson Forest (1-0)

5. Radford (1-0)

6. Pulaski County (2-0)

7. Galax (2-0)

8. Blacksburg (1-1)

9. Franklin County (1-1)

10. William Fleming (2-0)

TIMESLAND TOP 10

