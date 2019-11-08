DALEVILLE — They tried not to think about it all week.
The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers had a chance to become the first football team at their high school since 1961 to finish a regular season unbeaten.
William Fleming was the only opponent standing in the way.
“That’s been a topic of discussion that we’ve tried to not really make a topic of discussion,” coach Jamie Harless said.
The Cavaliers didn’t look distracted or caught up in the moment, though, dispatching the Colonels 38-14 and becoming just the second group in school history to finish the regular season undefeated.
Lord Botetourt (10-0) grabbed the momentum early. Trailing 3-0, William Fleming (3-7) was driving in the first quarter when Colonels quarterback Deaquan Nichols threw a pass over the middle.
Cavaliers defensive back Kyle Arnholt — who is also a wideout and kick returner — picked it off at about the 20-yard line. Moments later, he was past all of the Colonels and en route to an 80-yard interception return that set the table for the rest of the contest.
After that, Hunter Rice took over. The Lord Botetourt junior ran the ball 14 times in the first half alone, rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Cavaliers built a 31-0 halftime lead. He finished the with 237 yards on 28 carries, adding another rushing touchdown late.
Rice plowed through would-be tacklers and dragged them with him for extra yardage.
During his 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Rice also showed some shiftiness as he juked past a defender at the line of scrimmage and then made another defender miss en route to the endzone.
A humble Rice said postgame that it’s not hard to run wild with the Cavalier offensive line paving the way.
“I have one of the best O-lines in the state of Virginia,” Rice said. “I say that proudly.”
It might be hard to believe based on his performance Friday, but Rice is still recovering from a broken ankle suffered in the first week of the season. Harless said Rice might be even more difficult for opponents when the playoffs start next Friday.
“I still think there’s another gear in there with him,” Harless said. “Hopefully we’ll see that as we move into next week.”
It was far from a perfect effort from the Cavaliers, as the third quarter contained a barrage of miscues from both teams.
Arnholt was stripped on the opening kickoff, which William Fleming recovered. Nichols then threw an interception. Then Rice lost a fumble, leading to a missed William Fleming field goal. On the ensuing possession, the Cavaliers ran a fake punt on fourth-and-14 that gained just one yard.
William Fleming scored its first touchdown following the failed fake punt, on a short Shareef Anderson touchdown run. Anderson had 30 hard-fought yards on 13 carries.
Anderson wasn’t done, though. Early in the fourth quarter, Rice lost a second fumble inside the 10-yard line, and Anderson — playing linebacker — picked it up and sprinted 95 yards for the score.
Both coaches were dismayed at the mistakes and turnovers in the second half, and both said the problems must be cleaned up before the playoffs begin next week. Lord Botetourt will host a game next Friday, while Fleming will likely hit the road.
“If we don’t clean up some of these mistakes,” Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace said, “then next week, our season will end.”
