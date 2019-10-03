Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----15-----0-----0-----90

Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80

Z.Johnson, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66

Kelley, Auburn-----10-----0-----0-----60

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----9-----2-----0-----56

Penn, Patrick Co.-----9-----2-----0-----56

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Wells, G.Wythe-----9-----0-----0-----54

Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48

Cook, P.Henry-----8-----0-----0-----48

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----6-----0-----48

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----7-----4-----0-----46

S.Smith, Covington-----7-----2-----0-----44

D.Brown, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42

Motley, Carroll Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----6-----2-----0-----38

Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38

Street, Glenvar-----6-----2-----0-----38

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----25-----4-----37

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36

Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36

Wood, Salem-----6-----0-----0-----36

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----5-----4-----0-----34

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----5-----0-----0-----30

Braxton, J.Forest-----5-----0-----0-----30

Doss, Chilhowie-----5-----0-----0-----30

Fridley, Alleghany-----5-----0-----0-----30

Gilley, Chilhowie-----5-----0-----0-----30

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

McDaniel, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30

Mitchell, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30

Nichols, W.Fleming-----5-----0-----0-----30

Pickett, Galax-----5-----0-----0-----30

Poe, Grayson Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

Rupe, Radford-----5-----0-----0-----30

Sebolt, Glenvar-----5-----0-----0-----30

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----5-----0-----0-----30

Whorley, R.Catholic-----5-----0-----0-----30

Ortiz, Galax-----0-----23-----2-----29

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28

Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----109-----1018-----9.3-----203.6

Cook, P.Henry-----92-----732-----8.0-----146.4

D.Brown, Galax-----82-----710-----8.7-----142.0

Fisher, Northside-----66-----700-----10.6-----140.0

Harris, N.Cross-----84-----668-----7.9-----133.6

S.Smith, Covington-----86-----559-----6.5-----139.8

Stanley, Christiansburg-----75-----557-----7.4-----139.3

Wells, G.Wythe-----89-----547-----6.1-----109.4

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----103-----544-----5.3-----108.8

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----109-----533-----4.9-----106.6

Delp, R.Retreat-----64-----505-----7.9-----101.0

Cupit, J.Forest-----80-----500-----6.3-----125.0

Persinger, Salem-----57-----499-----75.4-----124.8

K.Smith, Bassett-----84-----458-----5.5-----91.6

Rupe, Radford-----35-----423-----12.1-----105.8

Taylor, M.Vista-----60-----411-----6.9-----62.2

Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----80.8

Gilley, Chilhowie-----45-----398-----8.8-----79.6

Collini, Giles-----80-----392-----4.9-----78.4

Wade, L.Botetourt-----69-----383-----4-----95.8

Kelley, Auburn-----70-----379-----5.4-----75.8

Brewer, R.Retreat-----71-----377-----5.3-----75.4

Simmons, G.Wythe-----66-----367-----5.6-----73.4

Poe, Grayson Co.-----91-----351-----3.9-----70.2

Morgan, Narrows-----46-----344-----7.5-----86.0

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----335-----11.6-----67.0

A.Brown, S.River-----44-----326-----74-----65.2

Wood, Salem-----36-----320-----8.9-----80.0

Loder, Glenvar-----43-----313-----7.6-----62.6

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----45-----309-----6.9-----61.8

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----54-----304-----5.6-----60.8

Ratcliffe, Giles-----98-----303-----3.1-----60.6

Poole, F.Chiswell-----48-----300-----6.3-----60.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----50-----290-----5.8-----58.0

East, Auburn-----52-----287-----5.5-----57.4

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----45-----261-----5.8-----52.2

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----48-----258-----6.4-----51.6

O'Neil, R.Retreat-----51-----256-----5.0-----51.2

Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----254-----18.1-----63.5

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

B.Thompson, G.Whythe-----26-----682-----7-----26.2

Bell, H.Valley-----25-----205-----0-----8.2

Sebolt, Glenvar-----24-----576-----4-----24.0

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----23-----603-----7-----26.2

Cann, N.Cross-----20-----284-----3-----14.2

Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3

Z.Johnson, Galax-----19-----370-----11-----19.5

Baines, N.Cross-----18-----410-----7-----22.8

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----18-----194-----2-----10.7

Doss, Chilhowie-----17-----309-----5-----18.2

Earls, Northside-----17-----216-----2-----12.7

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----17-----338-----3-----19.9

Pedigo, P.Henry-----17-----396-----4-----23.3

Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----15-----284-----3-----18.9

John Gass, Liberty-----15-----193-----2-----12.9

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----15-----194-----4-----12.9

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----263-----3-----17.5

Jackson, N.Cross-----14-----330-----6-----23.6

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5

Mitchell, H.Valley-----14-----159-----5-----11.4

Santoemma, M.Vista-----14-----194-----1-----13.9

Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8

McCormick, P.Henry-----13-----171-----3-----13.2

Pope, Grayson Co.-----13-----220-----1-----16.9

Cole, N.Cross-----12-----93-----1-----7.8

Gholston, Blacksburg-----12-----216-----2-----18.0

Loder, Glenvar-----12-----196-----1-----16.3

Braxton, J.Forest-----11-----392-----4-----35.6

Calhoun, Marion-----11-----105-----0-----9.6

Dean, W.Byrd-----11-----233-----0-----21.2

Grant, M.Vista-----11-----272-----3-----24.7

McDaniel, H.Valley-----11-----277-----5-----25.2

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----11-----194-----1-----17.6

Motley, Carroll Co.-----11-----230-----4-----20.9

Ryder, Bath Co.-----11-----121-----0-----11.0

Cook, Rockbridge Co.-----10-----159-----1-----15.9

Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.-----10-----170-----2-----10.3

Richardson, Marion-----10-----145-----0-----14.5

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Zappia, N.Cross-----67-109-3-----16-----64.5-----1228

Simmons, G.Whthe-----63-98-0-----10-----64.3-----1227

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----70-110-8-----11-----63.6-----1131

Wolk, Glenvar-----49-93-7-----8-----52.7-----990

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----71-116-3-----12-----61.2-----988

Goforth, Blacksburg-----56-113-7-----9-----49.6-----977

Pickett, Galax-----56-103-4-----16-----54.4-----947

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----46-74-0-----7-----61.3-----822

Gunn, P.Henry-----41-64-3-----9-----64.1-----772

Duncan, C.Sprng-----52-110-2-----7-----47.3-----699

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----33-73-7-----10-----45.2-----670

Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----35-58-1-----7-----60.3-----620

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----28-56-2-----8-----50.0-----606

Chaney, Salem-----31-51-2-----7-----60.8-----569

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----33-58-1-----5-----56.9-----545

Webb, Northside-----43-84-4-----2-----51.2-----496

Tate, Marion-----39-81-5-----2-----48.1-----482

Dakota Henderson, Craig Co.-----26-53-7-----2-----49.1-----390

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363

Nichols, W.Fleming-----28-56-0-----6-----50.0-----356

J.Hairston, Bassett-----23-55-1-----3-----41.8-----347

Baker, W.Byrd-----27-53-3-----2-----50.1-----344

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----22-42-1-----3-----52.4-----338

Lewis, W.Fleming-----20-36-2-----2-----55.6-----312

McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----30-53-5-----3-----56.6-----270

Fussell, Bath Co.-----25-76-7-----5-----32.9-----258

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----12-18-3-----2-----66.7-----286

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----20-36-2-----4-----55.6-----275

Gibson, Covington-----11-32-6-----3-----34.4-----272

Rupe, Radford-----18-39-0-----2-----46.2-----266

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------19-----746-----39.3

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------15-----587-----39.1

Lytton, Radford----------14-----541-----38.6

Tate, Marion----------15-----573-----38.2

Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------15-----555-----37.0

Kerrick, M.Vista----------18-----666-----37.0

Goforth, Blacksburg----------14-----513-----36.6

Hunter, Christiansburg----------7-----254-----36.3

Deaton, S.River----------21-----744-----35.4

Cole, N.Cross----------5-----176-----35.2

Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2

Logan, Salem----------9-----323-----34.7

Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6

Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Pope, Grayson Co.----------18-----589-----32.7

Vanremortel, J.Forest----------10-----327-----32.7

Wright, Patrick Co.----------8-----260-----32.5

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------14-----451-----32.2

Perkey, J.River----------9-----284-----31.6

Killinger, C.Spring----------17-----534-----31.4

Fouts, P.Henry----------10-----312-----31.2

Patterson, Northside----------17-----510-----30.0

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------4

Strong, H.Valley--------------------4

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3

Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------43-----42-----64.0

J.Jones, P.Henry----------45-----27-----58.5

Eanes, S.River----------43-----30-----58.0

Street, Glenvar----------44-----27-----57.5

Stanley, Christiansburg----------36-----38-----56.5

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------40-----20-----50.0

Britton, N.Cross----------35-----22-----46.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------39-----14-----46.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------42-----4-----44.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------29-----30-----44.0

R.Vaught, Galax----------38-----11-----43.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------29-----28-----43.0

Milby, C.Spring----------36-----14-----43.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.-----30-----24-----42.0

Collini, Giles----------37-----9-----41.5

Epperley, Blacksburg----16------50-------41.0

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------33-----16-----41.0

Bishop, Northside----------31-----19-----40.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------34-----11-----39.5

Green, M.Vista----------31-----17-----39.5

Strong, H.Valley----------37-----5-----39.5

Preston, Northside----------29-----20-----39.0

Poe, Grayson Co.----------26-----25-----38.5

Theimer, J.River----------22-----33-----38.5

Elliott, Northside----------31-----14.38.0

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------31-----13-----37.5

Poole, F.Chiswell----------30-----14-----37.0

Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5

Greer, Chilhowie----------27-----18-----36.0

Davis, P.Henry----------25-----21-----35.5

Silverio, Chilhowie----------23-----24-----35.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.----------23-----23-----34.5

A.McDaniel, Bassett----------26-----15-----33.5

Barnett, Covington----------23-----19-----32.5

Cornett, Grayson Co.----------18-----29-----32.5

Holland, M.Vista----------24-----17-----32.5

Norris, Blacksburg----------8-----49-----32.5

R.Williams, Christiansburg----------22-----21-----32.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------29-----6-----32.0

Jackson, N.Cross----------26-----12-----32.0

Call, Bath Co.----------25-----12-----31.0

Josh Gass, Liberty----------26-----9-----30.5

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------27-----6-----30.0

Gilmore, Liberty----------26-----8-----30.0

Peoples, Galax----------27-----6-----30.0

Lefew, Chilhowie----------21-----19-----30.5

Reeves, C.Spring----------27-----5-----29.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------23-----13-----29.5

Olinger, Marion----------17-----24-----29.0

SACKS

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------5.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5

Horton, Northside--------------------4.5

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------4.0

Medley, P.Henry--------------------4.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------4.0

Moore, Glenvar--------------------4.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5

Moss, Marion--------------------3.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------16.0

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------12.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------12.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

Hoffman, Radford--------------------11.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.5

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------11.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------10.0

Horton, Northside--------------------10.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------10.0

Moss, Marion--------------------10.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------9.5

Bryson, Galax--------------------9.0

McKinney, Galax--------------------9.0

Preston, Northside--------------------9.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------9.0

Weatherman, Grayson Co.--------------------8.5

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------8.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------8.0

Green, M.Vista--------------------8.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------8.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------8.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------8.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------8.0

Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------8.0

PATs

Lytton, Radford--------------------18-18

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------18-18

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------17-17

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------17-17

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------17-17

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-16

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------15-15

Morgan, Narrows--------------------11-12

Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8

Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-8

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------25-26

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------22-23

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------22-23

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------17-18

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------24-26

Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------8-9

Ortiz, Galax--------------------23-26

Lopez, Bassett--------------------7-8

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------25-29

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------11-13

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------5-6

Muse, N.Cross--------------------31-40

East, Auburn--------------------13-17

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------8-11

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10

FIELD GOALS

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5

Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2

Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3

East, Auburn--------------------2-3

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------1-1

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------1-1

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3

Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-4

