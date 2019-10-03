SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----15-----0-----0-----90
Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80
Z.Johnson, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66
Kelley, Auburn-----10-----0-----0-----60
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----9-----2-----0-----56
Penn, Patrick Co.-----9-----2-----0-----56
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Wells, G.Wythe-----9-----0-----0-----54
Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48
Cook, P.Henry-----8-----0-----0-----48
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----6-----0-----48
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----7-----4-----0-----46
S.Smith, Covington-----7-----2-----0-----44
D.Brown, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42
Motley, Carroll Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----6-----2-----0-----38
Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38
Street, Glenvar-----6-----2-----0-----38
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----25-----4-----37
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36
Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36
Wood, Salem-----6-----0-----0-----36
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----5-----4-----0-----34
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----5-----0-----0-----30
Braxton, J.Forest-----5-----0-----0-----30
Doss, Chilhowie-----5-----0-----0-----30
Fridley, Alleghany-----5-----0-----0-----30
Gilley, Chilhowie-----5-----0-----0-----30
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
McDaniel, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30
Mitchell, H.Valley-----5-----0-----0-----30
Nichols, W.Fleming-----5-----0-----0-----30
Pickett, Galax-----5-----0-----0-----30
Poe, Grayson Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
Rupe, Radford-----5-----0-----0-----30
Sebolt, Glenvar-----5-----0-----0-----30
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----5-----0-----0-----30
Whorley, R.Catholic-----5-----0-----0-----30
Ortiz, Galax-----0-----23-----2-----29
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28
Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----109-----1018-----9.3-----203.6
Cook, P.Henry-----92-----732-----8.0-----146.4
D.Brown, Galax-----82-----710-----8.7-----142.0
Fisher, Northside-----66-----700-----10.6-----140.0
Harris, N.Cross-----84-----668-----7.9-----133.6
S.Smith, Covington-----86-----559-----6.5-----139.8
Stanley, Christiansburg-----75-----557-----7.4-----139.3
Wells, G.Wythe-----89-----547-----6.1-----109.4
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----103-----544-----5.3-----108.8
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----109-----533-----4.9-----106.6
Delp, R.Retreat-----64-----505-----7.9-----101.0
Cupit, J.Forest-----80-----500-----6.3-----125.0
Persinger, Salem-----57-----499-----75.4-----124.8
K.Smith, Bassett-----84-----458-----5.5-----91.6
Rupe, Radford-----35-----423-----12.1-----105.8
Taylor, M.Vista-----60-----411-----6.9-----62.2
Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----80.8
Gilley, Chilhowie-----45-----398-----8.8-----79.6
Collini, Giles-----80-----392-----4.9-----78.4
Wade, L.Botetourt-----69-----383-----4-----95.8
Kelley, Auburn-----70-----379-----5.4-----75.8
Brewer, R.Retreat-----71-----377-----5.3-----75.4
Simmons, G.Wythe-----66-----367-----5.6-----73.4
Poe, Grayson Co.-----91-----351-----3.9-----70.2
Morgan, Narrows-----46-----344-----7.5-----86.0
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----335-----11.6-----67.0
A.Brown, S.River-----44-----326-----74-----65.2
Wood, Salem-----36-----320-----8.9-----80.0
Loder, Glenvar-----43-----313-----7.6-----62.6
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----45-----309-----6.9-----61.8
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----54-----304-----5.6-----60.8
Ratcliffe, Giles-----98-----303-----3.1-----60.6
Poole, F.Chiswell-----48-----300-----6.3-----60.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----50-----290-----5.8-----58.0
East, Auburn-----52-----287-----5.5-----57.4
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----45-----261-----5.8-----52.2
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----48-----258-----6.4-----51.6
O'Neil, R.Retreat-----51-----256-----5.0-----51.2
Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----254-----18.1-----63.5
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
B.Thompson, G.Whythe-----26-----682-----7-----26.2
Bell, H.Valley-----25-----205-----0-----8.2
Sebolt, Glenvar-----24-----576-----4-----24.0
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----23-----603-----7-----26.2
Cann, N.Cross-----20-----284-----3-----14.2
Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3
Z.Johnson, Galax-----19-----370-----11-----19.5
Baines, N.Cross-----18-----410-----7-----22.8
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----18-----194-----2-----10.7
Doss, Chilhowie-----17-----309-----5-----18.2
Earls, Northside-----17-----216-----2-----12.7
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----17-----338-----3-----19.9
Pedigo, P.Henry-----17-----396-----4-----23.3
Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----15-----284-----3-----18.9
John Gass, Liberty-----15-----193-----2-----12.9
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----15-----194-----4-----12.9
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----263-----3-----17.5
Jackson, N.Cross-----14-----330-----6-----23.6
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5
Mitchell, H.Valley-----14-----159-----5-----11.4
Santoemma, M.Vista-----14-----194-----1-----13.9
Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8
McCormick, P.Henry-----13-----171-----3-----13.2
Pope, Grayson Co.-----13-----220-----1-----16.9
Cole, N.Cross-----12-----93-----1-----7.8
Gholston, Blacksburg-----12-----216-----2-----18.0
Loder, Glenvar-----12-----196-----1-----16.3
Braxton, J.Forest-----11-----392-----4-----35.6
Calhoun, Marion-----11-----105-----0-----9.6
Dean, W.Byrd-----11-----233-----0-----21.2
Grant, M.Vista-----11-----272-----3-----24.7
McDaniel, H.Valley-----11-----277-----5-----25.2
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----11-----194-----1-----17.6
Motley, Carroll Co.-----11-----230-----4-----20.9
Ryder, Bath Co.-----11-----121-----0-----11.0
Cook, Rockbridge Co.-----10-----159-----1-----15.9
Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.-----10-----170-----2-----10.3
Richardson, Marion-----10-----145-----0-----14.5
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Zappia, N.Cross-----67-109-3-----16-----64.5-----1228
Simmons, G.Whthe-----63-98-0-----10-----64.3-----1227
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----70-110-8-----11-----63.6-----1131
Wolk, Glenvar-----49-93-7-----8-----52.7-----990
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----71-116-3-----12-----61.2-----988
Goforth, Blacksburg-----56-113-7-----9-----49.6-----977
Pickett, Galax-----56-103-4-----16-----54.4-----947
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----46-74-0-----7-----61.3-----822
Gunn, P.Henry-----41-64-3-----9-----64.1-----772
Duncan, C.Sprng-----52-110-2-----7-----47.3-----699
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----33-73-7-----10-----45.2-----670
Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----35-58-1-----7-----60.3-----620
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----28-56-2-----8-----50.0-----606
Chaney, Salem-----31-51-2-----7-----60.8-----569
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----33-58-1-----5-----56.9-----545
Webb, Northside-----43-84-4-----2-----51.2-----496
Tate, Marion-----39-81-5-----2-----48.1-----482
Dakota Henderson, Craig Co.-----26-53-7-----2-----49.1-----390
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363
Nichols, W.Fleming-----28-56-0-----6-----50.0-----356
J.Hairston, Bassett-----23-55-1-----3-----41.8-----347
Baker, W.Byrd-----27-53-3-----2-----50.1-----344
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----22-42-1-----3-----52.4-----338
Lewis, W.Fleming-----20-36-2-----2-----55.6-----312
McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----30-53-5-----3-----56.6-----270
Fussell, Bath Co.-----25-76-7-----5-----32.9-----258
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----12-18-3-----2-----66.7-----286
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----20-36-2-----4-----55.6-----275
Gibson, Covington-----11-32-6-----3-----34.4-----272
Rupe, Radford-----18-39-0-----2-----46.2-----266
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------19-----746-----39.3
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------15-----587-----39.1
Lytton, Radford----------14-----541-----38.6
Tate, Marion----------15-----573-----38.2
Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------15-----555-----37.0
Kerrick, M.Vista----------18-----666-----37.0
Goforth, Blacksburg----------14-----513-----36.6
Hunter, Christiansburg----------7-----254-----36.3
Deaton, S.River----------21-----744-----35.4
Cole, N.Cross----------5-----176-----35.2
Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2
Logan, Salem----------9-----323-----34.7
Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6
Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Pope, Grayson Co.----------18-----589-----32.7
Vanremortel, J.Forest----------10-----327-----32.7
Wright, Patrick Co.----------8-----260-----32.5
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------14-----451-----32.2
Perkey, J.River----------9-----284-----31.6
Killinger, C.Spring----------17-----534-----31.4
Fouts, P.Henry----------10-----312-----31.2
Patterson, Northside----------17-----510-----30.0
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------4
Strong, H.Valley--------------------4
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3
Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------43-----42-----64.0
J.Jones, P.Henry----------45-----27-----58.5
Eanes, S.River----------43-----30-----58.0
Street, Glenvar----------44-----27-----57.5
Stanley, Christiansburg----------36-----38-----56.5
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------40-----20-----50.0
Britton, N.Cross----------35-----22-----46.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------39-----14-----46.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------42-----4-----44.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------29-----30-----44.0
R.Vaught, Galax----------38-----11-----43.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------29-----28-----43.0
Milby, C.Spring----------36-----14-----43.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.-----30-----24-----42.0
Collini, Giles----------37-----9-----41.5
Epperley, Blacksburg----16------50-------41.0
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------33-----16-----41.0
Bishop, Northside----------31-----19-----40.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------34-----11-----39.5
Green, M.Vista----------31-----17-----39.5
Strong, H.Valley----------37-----5-----39.5
Preston, Northside----------29-----20-----39.0
Poe, Grayson Co.----------26-----25-----38.5
Theimer, J.River----------22-----33-----38.5
Elliott, Northside----------31-----14.38.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------31-----13-----37.5
Poole, F.Chiswell----------30-----14-----37.0
Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5
Greer, Chilhowie----------27-----18-----36.0
Davis, P.Henry----------25-----21-----35.5
Silverio, Chilhowie----------23-----24-----35.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.----------23-----23-----34.5
A.McDaniel, Bassett----------26-----15-----33.5
Barnett, Covington----------23-----19-----32.5
Cornett, Grayson Co.----------18-----29-----32.5
Holland, M.Vista----------24-----17-----32.5
Norris, Blacksburg----------8-----49-----32.5
R.Williams, Christiansburg----------22-----21-----32.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------29-----6-----32.0
Jackson, N.Cross----------26-----12-----32.0
Call, Bath Co.----------25-----12-----31.0
Josh Gass, Liberty----------26-----9-----30.5
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------27-----6-----30.0
Gilmore, Liberty----------26-----8-----30.0
Peoples, Galax----------27-----6-----30.0
Lefew, Chilhowie----------21-----19-----30.5
Reeves, C.Spring----------27-----5-----29.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------23-----13-----29.5
Olinger, Marion----------17-----24-----29.0
SACKS
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------5.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5
Horton, Northside--------------------4.5
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------4.0
Medley, P.Henry--------------------4.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------4.0
Moore, Glenvar--------------------4.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5
Moss, Marion--------------------3.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------16.0
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------12.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------12.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
Hoffman, Radford--------------------11.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.5
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------11.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------10.0
Horton, Northside--------------------10.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------10.0
Moss, Marion--------------------10.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------9.5
Bryson, Galax--------------------9.0
McKinney, Galax--------------------9.0
Preston, Northside--------------------9.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------9.0
Weatherman, Grayson Co.--------------------8.5
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------8.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------8.0
Green, M.Vista--------------------8.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------8.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------8.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------8.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------8.0
Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------8.0
PATs
Lytton, Radford--------------------18-18
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------18-18
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------17-17
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------17-17
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------17-17
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-16
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------15-15
Morgan, Narrows--------------------11-12
Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8
Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-8
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------25-26
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------22-23
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------22-23
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------17-18
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------24-26
Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------8-9
Ortiz, Galax--------------------23-26
Lopez, Bassett--------------------7-8
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------25-29
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------11-13
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------5-6
Muse, N.Cross--------------------31-40
East, Auburn--------------------13-17
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------8-11
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10
FIELD GOALS
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5
Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2
Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3
East, Auburn--------------------2-3
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------1-1
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------1-1
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3
Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-4
