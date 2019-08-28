Shannon Taylor graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1993 as one of the top-rated football recruits in Virginia.
After Taylor spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy, he got a first-hand look at the way colleges went after impressionable youth.
Things have changed just a bit in 25 years.
Taylor is a North Cross assistant coach and the legal guardian of Raiders star receiver and defensive back Zae Baines, who has multiple FBS scholarship offers from schools including Virginia, Duke, Cincinnati and Purdue.
Together, they have visited universities and witnessed what these schools have to offer.
Palatial facilities, like the locker room at Penn State, which far exceeded even what he experienced during his days at UVa or during an NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.
“You definitely didn’t want to hang around in the locker room when I played,” Taylor laughed, “but now they’ve got every luxury you could ever want.”
Baines, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior, is far from the only Timesland player who has attracted interest from FBS recruiters.
Nine other Timesland stars have received at least one offer from an FBS school and three — Radford offensive lineman Ben Cox (Vanderbilt), Jefferson Forest linebacker Keenan Cupit (Central Florida) and Magna Vista safety Louis Taylor (Liberty) — have made a commitment.
For a teenager, it is far from an easy decision.
“For me, it’s pretty stressful,” Eller said. “It’s always in the back of my head. I just try to sit down with my parents and talk it out.”
Eller has plenty of other sounding boards in Daleville. He is one of five Lord Botetourt players with an FBS offer, joining juniors Hunter Rice and Colston Powers, and 2019 transfers Xavier Stephens from Northside and Gage Bassham from Abingdon.
“It’s pretty cool. You know they’re going through the same thing as you. They’re under the same stress. It kind of takes it off you to not have the focus on just one person on the team.”
Radford’s Cox removed the uncertainty when he committed to Vanderbilt, following recent Timesland grads like Fort Chiswell’s Coleman Thomas and Northside’s Chance Hall into the SEC. Both wound up as starting offensive linemen at Tennessee.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle will never forget his first scholarship offer, which came from Marshall assistant J.C. Price, a former Virginia Tech star and ex-Radford High assistant coach.
Vandy, Kansas, Rutgers and Illinois were among those to quickly follow suit.
“I had no idea until I got my first offer that I was even going to get an offer,” Cox said.
“It’s crazy. I just seemed like all the hard work I put in is paying off, that someone realized that I’m good enough to play for them.”
Cox realized something else after he made his commitment: A huge burden was removed from his massive frame.
“I didn’t realize how much [work] it was until after I committed and I had so much on my hands just to go work out or do homework,” he said.
His father already knew.
Ken Cox was a lineman at North Carolina early in Mack Brown’s first tenure at UNC.
Cox was a high school star at a time well before social media and services like Hudl, where a prospect’s highlight reel is available to college coaches at the touch of a finger.
Often, the recruits are the ones sending out their video to the schools.
Thirty years ago, college coaches came to high school football games. Players visited campus during the fall and winter on official visits, spending the weekend on campus.
“When I was playing, my high school coach had to get the old VHS tapes, make copies of it and send it out,” Ken Cox said. “Also, those coaches would come to the high school.
“A lot of the recruiting is back on the student-athlete to handle a lot of that stuff … making the film, email communication, calling the coaches, texting. Ben sat at his computer and crafted emails to coaches to send out his film.
“Radford is a [small] school. We’re not in Texas or Pennsylvania or Florida. He had to sell himself and get his film out there. Not a lot of coaches are coming over, even Tech in our back yard.”
Taylor remembers taking all-expense-paid flights to Syracuse and Pittsburgh for recruiting trips.
Today, most recruits visit schools for one-day evaluation camps, footing the bill for quick trips to campuses.
“With football, they want you on campus,” Taylor said. It shows your level of interest. If you don’t [travel], they kind of will move on to the next athlete.”
Football camps at colleges took place during Taylor’s heyday, but they were structured very differently.
“When I went to camp it was for a week,” Taylor said. “You brought your box fan. You brought your sheets and your pillows. You stayed in the dorms and it was a good time.”
Taylor was a two-sport star at Patrick Henry, playing basketball for Woody Deans. He recalls missing a basketball game to take a recruiting trip in the winter.
“I wanted to be with my team, but I also knew that football was going to be an opportunity to provide me with an education. I had to go.
“Now you can take [visits] as early as the spring. I talked to a coach who mentioned all those northern schools that have all the bad weather, they want to get kids up when it’s nice out.”
Cupit had no such worries when he took an unofficial visit to the UCF campus in sunny Orlando, where the newly established Top 15 program wants him to play linebacker.
“I always said to myself I’d like to live in Florida when I got older,” said the big Jefferson Forest star who ran for 208 yards in a 2018 playoff victory against Salem.
However, Cupit did not just choose UCF for the climate.
“It’s a decision that could affect the rest of my life,” he said. I spent a lot of time thinking about it, definitely.”
Cupit and Ben Cox are among the recruits who plan to take advantage of the recent change in NCAA rules that established an “early” signing period in November to accompany the traditional February signing date.
It’s no secret that a player’s commitment does not deter other colleges from continuing to bring the heat.
The early signing date is a convenient relief.
“I think it’s good just to get the pressure off,” Cox said. “A couple of schools are still talking to me. No one’s going to change my mind.”
Eller is at the other end of the calendar.
The Lord Botetourt star’s only FBS offers are from Army and Elon. He is considering both, but the hard-hitting defensive back plans to let the 2019 season play out in case other schools come calling.
“I am 100 percent open,” Eller said. “I’m looking for somewhere that will help me a lot after college, academics and where it could take me after football.
“It’s not too hard to tell if the coaches are interested in you or not. There’s a million other recruits in the nation. If they don’t want me, that’s fine. I’ll go to a college that does want me.”
And if the colleges really, really want a player, they have many, many ways to let him know.
The massive budgets that top-flight FBS programs have for facilities, salaries and support mechanisms is staggering even to a former NFL player like Taylor.
“It’s amazing what these programs have,” he said. “Football is a juggernaut.”