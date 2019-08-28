ALLEGHANY
Coach: Gary Burdette (seventh season) Record at Alleghany: 19-44 Last season: 0-10, 0-6 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: OL-DL Justin Hall (6-3, 290, sr.), RB-LB Travis Fridley (5-9, 200, sr.), RB Dylan Nicely (5-11, 190, soph.), QB Brian Broughman (5-10, 165, sr.), WR-DB Jacob Clarke (6-1, 165, sr.), OL-DL Gage MCallister (6-1, 215, sr.), RB-DB Dylan Burton (5-10, 140, jr.), OL-DL Nathan Clark (6-1, 250, soph.), OL-DL Aiden Nicely (5-10, 250, soph.), OL-DL Xander Harris (6-7, 245, jr.).
2018 summary: The Mountaineers have not had a winning season since 2010, but last year’s 0-10 mark was just the second in school history. Alleghany handed over the Brackman Cup to rival Covington with a 28-7 season-opening loss. The rest of the year was an uphill battle as only games against Greenbrier East (14-0) and Carroll County (28-14) were close. A three-year string of playoff berths came to an end.
Outlook: Alleghany enters 2019 much more positive than last year as attendance in the weight room tripled and many of the starting spots are manned by experienced seniors. Hall is back for a fourth year up front, looking stronger than ever. Broughman returns as the QB in the run-based Flex-bone, where Mitchell Brookman was the leading rusher in 2018 with 591 yards. Fridley, the Mountaineers’ leading tackler last year, will be the featured RB this time. Keep an eye up front on Harris. The big junior is about to turn 16 years old so he might still be growing. Alleghany has dropped to Class 2, but the Three Rivers is strong and qualifying for the Region 2C playoffs takes a higher rating than it does in Region 3D.
CARROLL COUNTY
Coach: Jack Turner (second season) Record at Carroll County: 3-7 Last season: 3-7, 2-4 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 7 | Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RB-LB Dylan Rodrigue (5-8, 160, sr.), TB-LB Jacob Motley (6-1, 190, sr.), OT-DL Teague Henley (6-0, 235, jr.), OT-DT Michael Combs (6-0, 275, sr.), QB Brady Dalton (6-1, 196, jr.), DB Weston Burcham (6-2, 172, sr.), FS Matthew Marshall (5-10, 175, sr.), TE Logan Hoosier (6-1, 190, soph.), OT Paul Restuccia (6-0, 230, soph.), LB Braden Hunt (6-3, 193, jr.).
2018 summary: The Cavaliers posted their most wins since a 3-7 record in 2011, including a 14-13 double-overtime victory over Floyd County. Carroll also defeated Patrick County (21-6) and winless Alleghany (28-14), and the Cavs showed some strength in losses to playoff teams Grayson County (21-13), Glenvar (27-18) and James River (35-21). A postseason berth proved elusive for the eighth year in a row.
Outlook: Carroll County is in Year 2 of the rebuilding project under Turner, the former Pulaski County coach who rescued Auburn’s program from the abyss. The returning players are bigger and stronger, but other than substituting George Wythe for Pulaski, the schedule is the same. Motley is at tailback in the Wing-T after playing some quarterback earlier in his career. Dalton has moved from defense to the QB spot. Henley will miss at least two games, but when he returns the Cavaliers will not start a senior on the OL. Over the summer, it appeared N.C. State commit Stephen Gosnell would transfer to Carroll, but he has returned to his old school at East Surry (N.C.). Carroll has dropped to Class 3, where its 3-7 record last year would have been enough to earn the No. 7 seed in the Region 3D playoffs.
FLOYD COUNTY
Coach: Winfred Beale (38th season) Record at Floyd County: 221-178-4 Last season: 2-8, 1-5 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: RB-LB Braden Chaffin (5-8, 158, sr.), OL-DL Mitch Cook (6-4, 315, sr.), RB-LB Reece Conner (5-10, 178, jr.), OL-DL Shane Monk (5-10, 267, jr.), WR-DB Tyler Fenton (5-10, 163, sr.); QB-DB Jared Nichols (5-10, 166, jr.), WR-DB Caleb Webb (5-10, 164, sr.); OG-DL Cody Bledsoe (5-10, 218, sr.); DE Micyah Wahlberg (6-0, 185, sr.); LB Matt Cockram (5-7, 164, sr.).
2018 summary: The Buffaloes had their fourth 2-8 season in the last six years, but this one could have been different had the close games gone their way. Floyd dropped a 14-12 overtime opener to Christiansburg and also lost to Auburn (27-20), Fort Chiswell (20-13), Giles (24-21), Carroll County (14-13, 2 OTs) and James River (28-19). Wins over Patrick County and Alleghany were the lone bright spots.
Outlook: Floyd County could have a turnaround if the Buffaloes can get more defensive stops. Opponents put together too many time-consuming drives that limited Floyd’s offensive chances. RB Presley Yates graduated after a 1,006-yard season, but Chaffin was poised for a big year too, until he broke his collarbone in Week 3 against Auburn. Floyd’s run game should be solid as Cook is a four-year starter up front, joined by returning vets Monk and Bledsoe. Nichols started all 10 games at QB, while Fenton had 24 receptions. Conner finished in the top 10 in Timesland in total tackles as a junior. Beale is far and away the dean of Timesland coaches as he enters his 39th season. The home schedule has Christiansburg, Fort Chiswell, Giles, Glenvar and Radford. Winning one or more of those is a must.
GILES
Coach: Jeff Williams (12th season) Record at Giles: 96-35 Last season: 5-6, 3-3 (lost in Region 2C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: RB-LB Chaston Ratcliffe (5-11, 187, jr.), RB-DB Logan Greenway (5-9, 140, sr.), RB-LB Dominic Collini (5-6, 145, sr.), TE Preston Whitlock (6-1, 185, jr.), OL-DL Isaac Dotson (5-10, 185, sr.), OL-DL Mason Greenway (5-10, 158, jr.), LB Ty Lowery (5-7, 175, sr.), DL Bryson Martin (6-4, 322, jr.), DB Drew Ferrell (5-11, 172, sr.),
2018 summary: The Spartans might have set a Timesland record for injuries last fall as they finished with their first losing record since 1987. Losses to Blacksburg (50-7), Graham (28-13), Radford (38-0) and Glenvar (38-6) were no shock. The stunner was a 36-28 home loss to James River in a game Giles led 28-0. The Spartans’ reward was a third straight playoff trip to Appomattox County and a 35-6 loss.
Outlook: Giles returns a solid backfield as Greenway ran for 783 yards while Ratcliffe picked up 564 in 2018. It was a rare season in which Giles did not produce a 1,000-yard rusher. The offensive line has been retooled and needs to come together quickly if the Single-wing is to take flight. The Spartans had trouble moving the ball in their first scrimmage against Hidden Valley, but they looked better against Bluefield. Lowery returns as the team’s leading tackler with 50 solo stops. Whitlock is a versatile player who will assume the placekicking duties. Giles should do well at the gate as Blacksburg, Narrows, Radford, Glenvar and James River come to Pearisburg. The early schedule also includes trips to Christiansburg and Graham. Is another 5-5 record possible? Could be.
GLENVAR
Coach: Kevin Clifford (13th season) Record at Glenvar: 94-44 Last season: 10-2, 5-1 (lost in Region 2C second round)
Returning offensive starters: 5 Returning defensive starters: 9
Players to watch: RB-LB Colby Street (6-0, 200, sr.), TE-DE Blake Custer (6-2, 230, jr.), RB-DB Bradey Loder (5-9, 190, jr.), WR-DB Nick Sebolt (5-11, 170, sr.), OL-DL Jacob Crowder (6-3, 275, jr.), RB-LB Christian Smith (5-11, 190, sr.), QB Aiden Wolk (6-0, 205, soph.), FB Jacob Pomerleau (6-1, 215, sr.), DE Zach Moore (6-1, 220, jr.).
2018 summary: The Highlanders have a 56-9 record and just five regular-season losses in the last five years. One came in Week 10 as Radford stopped Glenvar 17-7 to claim the Three Rivers title on the Highlanders’ soggy field, which has been replaced by artificial turf. Other than a 28-24 season-opening win over Galax, the closest win was 27-18 against Carroll County. Glenvar bowed out with a 24-21 loss to Appomattox County at Salem Stadium.
Outlook: Glenvar has nine returning starters on defense but the Highlanders must replace Timesland defensive player of the year Maxx Philpott, who is walking on at Virginia Tech. Street, a first-team All-Timesland linebacker, is getting a look at quarterback along with Wolk in the Highlanders’ power run game. Street ran for 99 yards and two TDs in a 24-21 playoff loss to Appomattox County when Loder was sidelined. Loder, who ran for 1,489 yards and 18 TDs in the regular season, is back and looking 100 percent. Smith went down early in the season and adds strength to the lineup. Crowder was an all-region DE, while Custer had 49 solo tackles and Sebolt caught 27 passes for 606 yards. Another 10-win season isn’t out of the question.
JAMES RIVER
Coach: Tim Jennings (first season) Last season: 8-3, 4-2 (lost in Region 2C first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 | Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: RB-LB Luke Peay (5-11, 215, sr.), OL-DL Levi Walker (5-11, 260, sr.), QB Dyllan McAllister (6-2, 205, sr.), WR-DB Kevin Theimer (6-0, 155, sr.), TE-LB Kevin Austin (6-2, 200, sr.), WR-DB Jack Voight (5-10, 150, sr.), OL-LB Cade Stanley (5-10, 170, sr.), TE-LB Addison McCaleb (5-11, 180, jr.), OL-DL Matthew Walker (6-0, 235, soph.), DL Caleb Shipwash (6-0, 190, sr.).
2018 summary: The Knights reached the playoffs for the eighth time in school history, but the season ended the same way the other seven did, with a first-round loss (35-2 to Gretna). The season was still a huge success, highlighted by a 36-28 win at Giles after James River trailed 28-0. Losses to Glenvar (13-2) and Radford (31-13) were to opponents who combined for 22 wins in 2019.
Outlook: James River’s coaching position changed hands for just the second time since 2003 as Jennings left the athletic director’s chair and his assistant’s role to replace Jake Phillips, who took the job at Staunton High. Also gone are the top two playmakers from 2018, QB Coulter Hodges (2,331 yards total offense) and WR River Clonch (54 receptions, 8 TDs); as well as potential two-way star Deacon Paivanas, who moved to West Virginia. McAllister moves from WR to replace Hodges at QB. Peay produced on both sides of the ball with four TDs and 27 solo tackles, many in the Glenvar game. McCaleb and Theimer also have a nose for the ball defensively. Seniors show up in several key positions. The Three Rivers is strong at the top, and the schedule starts with two road trips. Anything over a .500 season would be a success.
RADFORD
Coach: Matthew Saunders (13th season) Record at Radford: 83-60 Last season: 12-2, 6-0 (lost in Class 1 state semifinal)
Returning offensive starters: 5 | Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: RB-DB P.J. Prioleau (5-10, 165, jr.), WR-LB Justice Marshall (5-8, 160, sr.), OL-DL Ben Cox (6-5, 285, sr.), PK Conner Lytton (6-2, 195, jr.), WR-DE Ethan Hoffman (6-3, 195, sr.), OL-DL Kip Green (6-5, 285, sr.), QB Zane Rupe (6-2, 200, jr.), OL-DL Spencer Perdue (5-10, 225, jr.), OL-DL Andrew Olverson (6-0, 335, sr.; RB-LB Darius Wesley-Brubeck (5-8, 170, soph.).
2018 summary: The Bobcats won the Three Rivers title and three playoff games as Saunders was named Timesland coach of the year for turning around a 2-8 record from 2018. After a 41-21 loss to Galax in Week 2, Radford reeled off 11 wins including 28-25 over three-time state champion Appomattox County in the region final. Eventual state champ Graham ended the run with a 57-13 playoff rout.
Outlook: Radford rates as the favorite to win a second successive Region 2C title. There is impressive size up front as Cox already has committed to play in the SEC for Vanderbilt, while equally-large Kip Green has transferred from Three Rivers rival Giles. Prioleau is back after rushing for 1,179 yards and 15 TDs last year, while Rupe passed for 907 yards and only four INTs last year as a sophomore. Lytton’s right leg is a weapon. He kicked nine field goals and was 39-for-39 on PATs with numerous touchbacks on kickoffs. Marshall is a playmaker on both sides of the ball, while Hoffman had 17 tackles for loss in 2018. The Bobcats are looking to get some big plays from speedy 145-pound junior receivers Xavier Cobbs and Kamaree Tanner. Winning the region is far from easy but Radford has the bull’s-eye on its back.
