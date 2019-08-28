JEFFERSON FOREST
Coach: Paul White (first season) Last season: 8-4, 4-3 (lost in Region 4D second round) Returning offensive starters: Returning defensive starters:
Players to watch: QB Blake Riddlebarger (6-0, 165, sr.), RB-LB Keenan Cupit (6-2, 220, sr.), RB-CB Jacob Hackworth (5-10, 170, sr.), RB-KR Josh Harris (5-9, 170, sr.), WR-FS Danteas Braxton (6-0, 185, sr.), OL Aubrey Franklin (6-2, 265, sr.), OL-DL Jamison White (5-11, 235, sr.), OL-LB Braiden Klacynski (6-0, 220, sr.), TE-DE Lucas Bosiger (6-4, 250, sr.), DL Nick Redford (6-1, 255, sr.).
2018 summary: The Cavaliers played some of the wildest shootouts of the year: wins over Liberty (57-34), Liberty Christian (77-48), Amherst County (66-43) and Rustburg (55-21); and losses to E.C. Glass (63-34), Brookville (44-36) and Heritage (59-48). JF knocked off three-time defending state champ Salem 35-33 in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Glass for a second time, 63-28.
Outlook: Jefferson Forest hired White, who was an assistant at Permian High in Odessa, Texas last year to replace Bob Christmas, who left plenty of talent behind. Start with the Central Florida-bound Cupit, a returning first-team All-Timesland and Class 4 performer who rushed for 1,457 regular-season yards including 208 yards in the win over Salem. Plenty of Cupit’s pals are also back, including three offensive linemen and a roster that could sport and all-senior starting lineup. On defense, the Cavs will have some new faces at linebacker, but Cupit will be there to captain the group. JF also returns both of its specialists, which will come in handy in tight spots. And, thanks to a Week 1 bye, White and his new squad will also have an extra week to get to know each other before opening the season at Staunton River.
LIBERTY
Coach: Chris Watts (18th season) Record at Liberty: 117-80 Last season: 7-6, 2-5 (lost in Region 3C final)
Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: RB-LB Carlos Lorenzo (5-11, 150, sr.), WR-S John Gass (5-10, 165 sr.), WR-DB Logan Orange (5-11, 150 sr.), RB/LB Cortarius Gilmore (5-9, 175 jr.), OL-DE Rico Brown (6-3, 270 sr.), QB-DB Garrett Whorley (5-11, 170 jr.), OL-DL Jeremiah Ansel (6-0, 217 jr.), OL-DL Bryson Giles (5-11, 295 sr.), RB-LB Josh Gass (5-9, 160 jr.), OL-LB Kevin Ilozor (6-0, 195 jr.).
2018 summary: The Minutemen survived the Seminole with two wins that backed a 3-0 nondistrict worksheet that included victories over Franklin County and Christiansburg. Liberty’s Seminole wins were against Amherst County (28-14) and Brookville (28-21). Playoff wins over Spotswood and Western Albemarle led to a 44-28 loss to Heritage, following a 23-20 regular-season setback against the Pioneers.
Outlook: Liberty improved from two wins in 2017 to seven last year, but taking another step up will be a challenge as only three players with significant experience return on each side of the football. The Minutemen will have five new starters in the offensive line and also must replace its entire defensive line. The Bedford school does have some skill position experience in Lorenzo and John Gass, but the team’s two preseason scrimmages were the first live action at the high school level for a number of players. Whorley will start the season at QB, but like most of his teammates, will be making his first career start on opening night. Conditioning will also be important for Liberty, as nearly all of the starters will be pressed into playing both ways. In the unforgiving Seminole, this could be a tough year.