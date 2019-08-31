AMHERST — Visiting Salem used a plethora of big plays, including a trio from outside wide receiver Shawn Collins, to overwhelm Amherst on Friday night and claim a 48-20 victory in the debut of new Spartans coach Don Holter.
Collins, a 6-foot-2 junior, only had three catches, but he made them all count. He caught touchdown passes of 42 and 17 yards from Hunter Chaney at the end of the second quarter, then opened the third with a 61-yard touchdown reception to put the Spartans (1-0) ahead 48-6.
Chaney completed 8 of 13 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, with 120 yards going to Collins. His first touchdown strike was a 38-yarder to Jayden McDonald that put Salem ahead 27-6.
The Spartans finished with 486 yards of total offense, and their defense limited the Lancers to 150 yards.
Amherst was held to 124 rushing yards on 42 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per attempt, and only had one pass completed for 26 yards.
Salem running back Isaiah Persinger rushed for 160 yards on 13 carries and put the Spartans on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run. He followed that up with an 80-yard scamper later in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
