He’d already made the plays of the night on special teams and offense, so it was little surprise that Zavione Wood also was in the middle of the defensive stop that clinched the game.
After gaining a momentum-shifting first down on a fake punt, then running for the go-ahead touchdown, Wood recorded a strip-sack on fourth down in the waning seconds to preserve Salem’s 21-14 victory over host Northside on Friday.
A huge, lively crowd at Jim Hickam Field watched Salem (3-0) score the game’s final 14 points to avenge a loss to the Vikings (2-2) last season.
“I’m proud of our kids,” first-year Salem coach Don Holter said. “They never quit, and there were some long faces at halftime, scratching our heads on some things. But obviously, we need to get better. And we will.”
A game with myriad zigs and zags turned in a big way with about five minutes to go in the third quarter. Trailing by a touchdown and facing a fourth and 22 at the Northside 42-yard line, the Spartans opted to run a fake punt.
Punter Chauncey Logan took the long snap and threw a strike to Wood over the middle about 10 yards downfield. Wood did the rest, slaloming through defenders for a gain of 34 and a vital first down.
One play later, Cameron Leftwich bulldozed up the gut to tie the game 14-14 and silence the home crowd.
“We had the field position we wanted, and Chauncey makes great decisions,” Holter said. “Sometimes you’ve got to have a little backbone in this world, you know? When nothing else is working, let’s have a little courage and see if we can’t execute this.”
Northside’s run defense was ruthless for the majority of the night, limiting Salem to just 72 total yards in the first half and holding Wood to 41 yards on his first 14 carries.
Carry No. 15, though, was a doozy.
“That’s how Zavione is,” Salem quarterback Hunter Chaney said. “He’s going to hit it sooner or later if he hasn’t hit it before.”
With the clock ticking under four minutes in the fourth quarter of a tie game, Wood took a pitch and tried to get the left edge.
“We worked on the cutback all week,” Northside coach Scott Fisher said. “And he got us.”
Wood reversed course against the flow of the defense and found a crease, then outran everybody for a 79-yard touchdown.
“I just had to make something out of it,” Wood said. “I was like, ‘Just don’t get caught!’ ”
Northside quarterback Sidney Webb accounted for two touchdowns in the second quarter. He hit Isaac Earls for a 14-yard, game-tying score before running one in from 46 yards out to give the Vikings a 14-7 lead.
Christian Fisher ran for 107 yards as Northside outgained Salem 275 -198.
“We thought we were going to have a pretty good football team coming into this,” Scott Fisher said. “I’ll tell you this: These are North Roanoke-based guys that are playing football at Northside High School, physical and earning respect, and I’ll take them every day of the week. Hats off to Salem. They’ve got a very good football team.”
The Spartans couldn’t relax until the final play. Northside converted a pair of fourth downs on its final drive, reaching the Salem 8-yard line with 30 seconds left before finally getting stopped.
“How did I feel? Damn, we’ve got to get better on fourth down!” Holter said with a laugh. “That’s how I felt. But our kids fight, scrap. No quit in them.”
