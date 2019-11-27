Spectators at Andrew Lewis Middle School football games a few years back were rubbing their eyes and checking their ears.
They thought they saw the kid put yet another opposing ball carrier on the ground.
They thought they heard the P.A. announcer call the boy's name again … and again … and again.
"Tackle by Bobby Pinello."
Sight and sound didn't lie.
Turns out Pinello was making nearly every tackle as a middle-school linebacker.
"That's pretty much what was happening," Pinello said. "It's been a thing ever since I've been playing.
"Just hearing my name over and over again was really what I've been known for."
Pinello is getting the job done now for Salem High School.
Heading into Friday night's Region 4D final at home against E.C. Glass, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior is Salem's leading tackler with with 30 solo stops, 81 assists, 10 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and one interception.
"He's our leading tackler, vocal leader, voted team captain by his peers," first-year Salem head coach Don Holter said. "That says a lot."
There is a lot less of Pinello than there was in 2018, when Salem was bounced out of the first-round of the playoffs for only the second time since 1993.
Pinello weighed upwards of 240 pounds as a junior. When Holter replaced Stephen Magenbauer as Salem's head coach in late March, he thought his senior could shed more blockers if Pinello would drop some weight.
"He came in last year about 242 pounds," Holter said. "We were trying to get him a little bit lighter so he could move. He committed to that. He got down to 225 pounds and he got stronger.
"His skills as a linebacker have grown. He's much faster than he was a year ago. He's always around the ball."
Holter also coaches Salem's linebackers, the position he has handled since becoming a Spartans assistant.
He has worked directly with Pinello for four years.
"We've always done a good job cultivating kids and making sure every kid is coached," Holter said. "The varsity position coaches coach that position on the JV. When we're on varsity offense, we're on JV defense.
"They're getting the same coaching as the varsity kids. He's kind of a sponge."
Pinello also starts at tight end for Salem in the same jersey No. 19 worn by his older brother, Vincent, a two-way star on the Spartans VHSL championship teams in 2015 and 2016.
After Vincent graduated, Bobby Pinello was assigned a different number until older brother made a phone call to Magenbauer.
"The number was already given away to another player but my brother said, 'Hey, Coach Mag, all due respect but we're going to keep the Number 19 in the Pinello blood,'" Pinello said.
"We were just standing there. Coach Mag said, 'We're giving you 19.' The other kid was like, 'Oh well.'"
Pinello wore an offensive lineman's number — 55 — leftover from his days as a guard on the middle school team when he cleared the way for running back Isaiah Harris, who eventually transferred to North Cross.
"They'd call a 32-trap," Pinello said. "That would be our play. I'd blow ’em up and we'd score every play on that."
While Salem has won nine state championships and is 11-1 this year, varsity football is not all fun and games.
Salem's 49-14 loss Oct. 18 to undefeated West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg High was the program's worst ever at Salem Stadium.
Now the Spartans welcome an 11-1 E.C. Glass team that has scored 508 points while allowing just 142.
"It's a tough matchup," Holter said. "E.C. Glass is a good football team, but so are we. Good teams make plays. When they do, you've got to answer."
Salem's task Friday will be containing Glass quarterback Dresean Kendrick, who is the Hilltoppers' career total offense leader and the son of former Virginia Tech running back Andre Kendrick.
Pinello already has chased the likes of Martinsburg speedsters Javon Bowie and Kevon Warren.
"Every now and again you get those teams where a guy runs a 4.4 [40-yard dash]," the Salem senior said. "It's a game of angles. You can beat speed if you get your angles right. On the inside you set your feet and try not to get beat."
Pinello pursued sideline to sideline against Martinsburg, ignoring a shoulder that popped out of joint on one diving attempt.
"I hit the sideline. I popped my shoulder out. Popped it back in," he said. "Just keep rolling."
He will play Friday with a cast protecting a cracked thumb.
Pinello is being recruited by ODAC schools. He is considering VMI. He will worry about next year when the 2019 is complete.
Salem is on a mission to regain the Class 4 state championship the Spartans lost in 2018 following three titles in a row.
"We have one of the best coaching staffs around," he said. "The consistency, the timing is pinpoint and precise.
"We're firing on all cylinders here."
