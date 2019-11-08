DUBLIN — It was altogether fitting in a no-mercy high school football defensive struggle between traditional rivals that the top seed in the upcoming Region 4D playoffs would come down to the last play of the game.
Host Pulaski County had a do-or-die shot at the Salem end zone from the Spartans 6 and Cougars quarterback AJ McCloud scrambled to his right to elude pressure and buy time to find an open receiver, all of whom were well-covered on the short field.
McCloud made his choice and let fly while he was on the move, but fortune was not his accomplice this time. Salem cornerback Jorden McDonald read the play and broke on the football at precisely the proper moment to make the game-saving interception that delivered the 12-6 victory.
With that, the Spartans moved to 9-1, 6-0 and claimed the No. 1 seed and a home game against Amherst County in next week’s regional opener.
The tough-luck Cougars (8-2, 5-1) dropped to the third seed with E.C. Glass’s victory over Brookville, and Pulaski County will entertain Blacksburg in a rematch.
Both teams sputtered offensively on the coolest night of the year, each facing high-quality defensive squads. With the last play, Salem claimed stopper supremacy.
“Our defense played lights out,” Spartans quarterback Hunter Chaney said.
McDonald flipped the switch for once and all.
“I was watching my man No. 10 [Logan Burchett] then I saw the running back coming across when the quarterback lobbed it up,” said McDonald, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior. “So then I jumped up and caught it.”
It was of course a heartbreaking conclusion for all the Cougars, as much as any of them for McCloud. With a throwing arm obviously not up to par after a shoulder injury that has bothered him for most of the season, he could get nothing going in the passing game until late.
After the Cougars made one last stop, they started from their 46 on the final drive. Suddenly, the aerial game came alive as McCloud made four completions in a row, three of them to running back Keyontae Kennedy for 35 yards. Kennedy was his target on the last play.
“He had some issues with his arm but he gutted it out and played well,” Cougars coach Stephen James said. “On the last play, he was scrambling and obviously could not take a sack.”
Both Pulaski County’s scores in this extended battle for field position came off the foot of its place-kicker Broc Simpson. The kicker belted second-quarter field goals of 26 and 38 yards, the second coming on the last snap of the first half as the home team took a 6-0 edge into its dressing quarters.
Simpson was busy elsewhere on special teams with eight punts.
Salem didn’t get much out of its passing attack either, but a 47-yard completion from Chaney to a wide-open Chase Ferris set up the tying score.
“It was a good play call,” Chaney said. “Chase is a great receiver who goes out and gets the ball no matter what. The line gave me great protection so I could make a play.”
Salem’s leading rusher with 51 yards, Zavione Wood closed out the TD drive with a 9-yard burst up the middle. Wood finished the scoring with a 33-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Salem kicker Hunter Grepiotis missed both conversion kicks, which only added to the intrigue of the closing flurry.
“It was not pretty,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “But good teams find ways to win, and that’s what we did.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.