Three Salem players — offensive lineman Samuel Cosnotti, linebacker Bobby Pinello and defensive back Jayden McDonald — have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 football squad.
Salem’s Isaiah Persinger and Blacksburg’s Luke Goforth made the second team.
State champion Lake Taylor swept the top honors. Malik Newton was offensive player of the year, Ikeem Wright was defensive player of the year and Hank Sawyer was coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 4
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Patrick McEachin, Lake Taylor, jr.; Lineman — Termaine Baker, Lake Taylor, sr.; Noah Gick, Tuscarora, sr; Cedric Carter, Patrick Henry-Ashland; Samuel Cosnotti, Salem, sr.; Tight end — Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor, sr.; Receiver — Darious Speight, Lake Taylor, jr.; Jevonn Gilyard, Tuscarora; Romy Miner, Broad Run, sr.; Running back — Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie, sr.; Malik Newton, Lake Taylor, jr.; Bryce Duke, Tuscarora, soph.; Quarterback —DreSean Kendrick, E.C. Glass; Place-kicker — Garrett Hutchinson, Eastern View; Kick returner — Alex Spangler, Eastern View; All-purpose — Ethan Gick, Tuscarora, sr.
Defense
End — D’Anta Johnson, Dinwiddie, sr.; Dallas Spruill, Lake Taylor, sr.; Lineman — Kevin Gholson, Patrick Henry-Ashland; Matei Fitz, Tuscarora, jr.; Holden Fretz, E.C. Glass, sr.; Linebacker — Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor, sr.; Payne Bauer, Sherando, sr.; Chaz Allison, Broad Run, sr.; Bobby Pinello, Salem, sr.; Back — Kenny Gallop, Jr., Churchland, sr.; Tre’von White, Liberty-Bealeton, sr.; Pierre Royster, Lake Taylor, jr.; Jayden McDonald, Salem, jr.; Punter — Jimmy Kibble, Loudoun County, soph.; Punt returner — Alex Spangler, Eastern View, sr.; All-purpose — Shayne Parham, Dinwiddie, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Jack Fielding, Broad Run; Lineman — Charles Grant, Churchland, sr.; Gabe El-Fiky, Tuscarora, sr.; B.J. Wheat, E.C. Glass, sr.; Garrison Wheatley, Monacan, sr.; Tight end — Lance Lacny, Broad Run, sr.; Receiver — Messiah Russell, Warwick, jr.; Cedric Drumgoole, Dinwiddie, jr.; Alex Spangler, Eastern View, sr.; Running back — Isaiah Persinger, Salem, sr.; Wesley Graves, George Washington, sr.; Jarrett Hunter, Louisa County, sr.; Quarterback — Mitch Griffis, Broad Run, sr.; Place-kicker — Jack Hendren, Sherando, jr.; Kick returner — Kole Jones, Great Bridge, jr.; All-purpose — Alex Sikkar, Patrick Henry-Ashland, sr.
Defense
End — Kesean Dyson, Broad Run, sr.; Cooper Thunell, Loudoun Valley, sr.; Lineman — Tyrique Tucker, Lake Taylor, jr.; Marquale Benton, Churchland, sr.; Cornell Lucess, Dinwiddie, jr.; Linebacker — James Epps, Patrick Henry-Ashland, jr.; Will Hatfield, Tuscarora, sr.; Jovante Hobbs, Dinwiddie, sr.; Malik Newton, Lake Taylor, jr.; Back — Messiah Russell, Warwick, jr.; Alex Washington, Louisa County, sr.; Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie, sr.; Cam Chambers, Broad Run, sr.; Punter — Luke Goforth, Blacksburg; Punt returner — Jabril Hayes, Sherando, sr.; All-purpose — Joseph Groves, Loudoun County, sr.
Offensive player of the year
Malik Newton, Lake Taylor.
Defensive player of the year
Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor.
Coach of the year
Hank Sawyer, Lake Taylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.