Salem never let Hidden Valley’s offense get started. The Spartans’ second-string defense ultimately wouldn’t allow the Titans to finish.
In a case study of Hidden Valley’s offensive frustrations Friday night, its reserves could not score in three plays after a first-and-goal from the 2. That was despite the reentry of the starting offensive line after a timeout prior to the last snap.
“That’s the standpoint of what Salem is about — defense first,” linebacker Bobby Pinello said. “They called that timeout expecting to score and put their first team line back in and we trusted our defense to stop them. They did.
“I think that stood out as the play of the game, I’d say.”
That stop was one of a number of big plays as the Spartans led by five touchdowns before the Titans ever left the gate on the way to a 56-13 dismantling at chilly Salem Stadium.
“The goal every week is to get better in all three phases of the game,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “Play smart, play fast, and play physical. I am so proud of my players that they continue to do that.”
Salem (8-1, 5-0) scored on each of its six first-half possessions and led 35-0 before taking a 42-7 advantage into the halftime break.
The wipeout started with a 47-yard TD pass from quarterback Hunter Chaney to wide receiver Chase Ferris with 8 minutes 22 seconds left in the first quarter.
That was the first of two TD connections between Chaney and Ferris, the second being an 8-yard out pattern that Ferris caught in the sliver of real estate bounded by the corner of the goal line and front left side boundary. Chaney added a 42-yard scoring strike to Shawn Collins en route to a 97-yard night on 3-for-4 passing.
“On each of the touchdowns, my line gave me plenty of time to make good decisions,” Chaney said. “I threw it to my receivers, and they do what they do by going up to get the ball and run it in for the touchdown.”
Reserve quarterback Chauncey Logan contributed a fourth-quarter 50-yard beauty to a runaway Amarri Edwards that pushed the score to 49-7.
Hidden Valley (5-4, 3-2) struggled on both sides of the line of scrimmage all evening. The rushing attack was ineffective, gaining a slim 51 yards. Quarterback Grayson Carroll, who came into the game with almost 1,500 yards passing, was limited to 8-for-18 passing for 127 yards and an interception.
“Our coaches told us if he gets his feet set, he’ll make the throws,” said Pinello, who had three sacks. “I didn’t see him get his feet set once.”
On defense, the Titans gave up 240 yards on the ground, 120 of that coming from tailback Isaiah Persinger to go with three touchdowns.
“We got them in a couple of third-and-9s and a fourth and-4 and they scored on all three early in the game,” Titans coach Scott Weaver said. “That was the turning point. We didn’t allow ourselves to get in the ballgame.”
There was a continuous clock in the second half.
“We’ve been looking for our defense to step up like that,” Holter said. “They did it tonight.”
