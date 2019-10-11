When the scoreboard showed Salem with seven points late in the first half of its football game Friday night at Patrick Henry High School, it seemed unlikely that the Spartans would top 50 points.
But there was a full moon over Gainer Field and anything was apt to occur.
Like two key seniors who sat out the first half with mini-suspensions helping unbeaten Salem put up 37 points after halftime on the way to a 51-34 River Ridge District victory over the Patriots.
Halfback Isaiah Persinger and place-kicker Hunter Grepiotis — who both missed the first two quarters for throwing food at school — had huge roles in the win for Salem (6-0, 3-0).
Persinger rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while a Grepiotis kickoff led to a momentum-changing safety as the Spartans pulled away after halftime.
Persinger was biting nails while biding his time on the bench in the first two quarters, watching Patrick Henry (4-3, 0-3) jump to a 21-7 lead.
“It was heartbreaking because my team was kind of down and I know they need me, and my actions were the reason why we were down,” Persinger said.
Persinger wasted no time, getting nine carries on the opening drive of the second half which ended when quarterback Hunter Chaney scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth down to tie the game at 21-21.
PH was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty after the TD, allowing Salem to kick off from the Patriots’ 45.
Grepiotis put a high kick to the 2-yard line, and PH return man Jalen Cook was dropped at the 4.
Four plays later, PH snapped the ball over the punter’s head for a safety and a 23-21 Salem lead.
Grepiotis said his perfect kickoff was unintentional.
“I just hit the block more than I hit the ball,” he said. “It turned out well. That’s all that matters.”
Salem coach Don Holter pointed to the latter stage of the second quarter as the turning point for his team.
Trailing 21-7 with Persinger out and fellow star back Zavione Wood sidelined with an injury, the Spartans got 54 yards rushing from Jerod Chaney and cut the deficit to 21-14 when Hunter Chaney hit Jorden McDonald for a 38-yard TD pass with 2:00 on the clock.
“Jerod Chaney running the football, getting some criticial first downs, gave us an opportunity to pull within one touchdown,” Holter said.
“We knew were getting the second-half kickoff. We just needed to get some stops and score some points.”
Salem scored on all of its possessions after halftime. Despite 310 yards passing and five TD throws by Patrick Henry quarterback Roy Gunn, the Patriots could not keep pace.
Sophomore fullback Cameron Leftwich shook off two first-half fumbles to score TDs of 19 and 1 yards for the Spartans, finishing with 126 yards on 12 carries.
Persinger scored on runs of 35 and 20 yards as Salem piled up 345 yards on the ground.
“We didn’t make plays,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “We weren’t there. We weren’t in positions that we were in in the first half. We missed more tackles in the second half.
“You have the safety and give it right back to them. We didn’t tackle well in the second half, but they’re a good team.”
Gunn threw TD passes of 71 and 5 yards to Tashawn Webb, 43 yards to Trace Pedigo, 20 yards to Gavin McCormick and 11 yards to Cook.
The 6-foot-3 Pedigo finished with 11 receptions for 187 yards.
“Patrick Henry had a great game plan,” Holter said. “They executed. They beat us on some 50-50 balls. We’ll get that worked out and coach them better.”
Salem’s next opponent is West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg, which has not lost a football game in more than three years.
“Obviously, we have work to do,” Holter said.
Salem 7 7 16 21 — 51
Patrick Henry 7 14 0 13 — 34
PH — Pedigo 43 pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)
Sal — Logan 21 pass from H.Chaney (Cornett kick)
PH — Webb 71 pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)
PH — McCormick 20 pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)
Sal — Jorden McDonald 38 pass from H.Chaney (Cornett kick)
Sal — H.Chaney 1 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
Sal — Persinger 35 run (Grepiotis kick)
PH — Cook 11 pass from Gunn (kick blocked)
Sal — Persinger 20 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Leftwich 19 run (Grepiotis kick)
PH — Webb 5 pass from Gunn(Langhammer kick)
Sal — Leftwich 1 run (Grepiotis kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal PH
First downs 22 16
Rushes-yards 46-345 23-(-4)
Passing yards 157 353
Comp-Att-Int 11-16-0 19-29-1
Fumbles-lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-30 5-44
Punts-Avg. 2-48.5 2-33.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salem, Persinger 18-146, Leftwich 12-126, J.Chaney 5-54, Wood 6-36, H.Chaney 2-(-6), Collins 1-(-9), Team 2-(-2). Patrick Henry, Cook 11-4, Davis 1-3, Jones 3-(-1), Gunn 6-(-2), Team 2-(-8).
PASSING — Salem, H.Chaney 11-16-0–157. Patrick Henry, Gunn 18-28-1–310, Cook 1-1-0–43.
RECEIVING — Salem, Logan 5-53, Ferris 3-39, Jorden McDonald 1-38, Leftwich 1-18, Collins 19. Patrick Henry, Pedigo 11-187, Webb 3-87, McCormick 2-20, Cook 2-16, Gunn 1-43.
