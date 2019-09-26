BLACKSBURG — Salem’s offensive linemen don’t go to IHOP or Denny’s for pancakes.
They get their cakes from assistant coach Adam Bryie’s wife.
The Salem OL — known in town for decades as “The Mules’’ — at least set the table Thursday night as the Spartans rolled up 335 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns in a 35-21 River Ridge District victory over Blacksburg.
The game was moved up 24 hours because of Virginia Tech’s game against Duke on Friday, and Salem was ready.
The Spartans (4-0, 1-0) jumped to a 28-7 first-half lead and held off a comeback to post a regular-season win over the Bruins for the first time in three years.
The Salem OL of guards Brady Torian and Gabe Fairchilds, center Alex Haley, tackles Noah Dawyot and Samuel Cosnotti, and tight end Bobby Pinello were the biggest reasons.
“I think we’re turning into a fantastic bunch of Mules,” Fairchilds said after Salem put up 492 yards of total offense. “We had a game plan. We were ready for anything they were going to show us.”
Salem scored on its first three possessions, getting a 1-yard run by sophomore fullback Cameron Leftwich, a 63-yard sprint by Isaiah Persinger and a 3-yard run by Zavione Wood for a 21-7 lead with 10:33 left in the first half.
Persinger finished with 202 yards on 29 carries. Leftwich ran 17 times for 71 yards, adding a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Wood had 71 yards on nine carries, capped by a 38-yard TD run with 5:21 to play that iced the game.
The tone was set early.
“First half, they came out and established the line of scrimmage,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said. “They grounded and pounded the ball. The first half was all them.”
Blacksburg cut the deficit to 28-14 at halftime as Brian Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run, and quarterback Luke Goforth hit Josh Gholston for a 41-yard TD.
The Bruins’ defense blanked Salem in the third quarter, and when Mitchell broke a 38-yard TD run with 8:31 to go, the home team was back in the game.
“Second half, I’m really proud of our guys,” Sloss said. “They really fought back. They could have packed it in and gave up, but they chose to keep playing hard.”
Blacksburg needed one more defensive stop, but Salem drove 80 yards as Wood broke off his TD run on a fourth-and-2 call.
With five new starters in the offensive line, first-year head coach Don Holter was pleased with the output, which included 157 yards passing on 13 of 18 throws by junior quarterback Hunter Chaney.
“It’s been work in progress,” Holter said. “Coach Briye has done a good job putting that together. Our line is a little inexperienced. It’s starting to develop.”
Goforth passed for 240 yards for Blacksburg, but he was harassed much of the night, throwing three interceptions and getting flagged twice for intentional grounding. Jayden McDonald intercepted two passes, while Pinello picked off one. Salem’s Chase Ferris was in the Blacksburg backfield much of the night.
“The quarterback didn’t have a lot of time to make a hot read,” Sloss said. “He’s running for his life. We’ve got to fix that.”
