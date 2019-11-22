A year ago, Salem's football season ended very uncharacteristically — with a first-round playoff exit.
The loss marked the first time since 2010 that the Spartans didn't record at least one postseason win and the first season since 2013 that they hadn't advanced at least three rounds into the postseason.
The Spartans appear to be back on track.
Top-seeded Salem sprinted past visiting George Washington with a ferocious rushing attack, rolling up over 450 yards of offense, with 347 of those coming via the ground game, in a 48-21 thrashing of the Eagles to advance to next week's Region 4D championship game against E.C. Glass, which will be played at Salem Stadium.
Friday night's contest was a rematch of a second-round game in 2017 between the two schools, which Salem also won 42-13.
Sophomore running back Cameron Leftwich led Salem with 146 yards and three touchdowns, while Isaiah Persinger and Zavione Wood added 98 and 77 more rushing yards, respectively
.
"Our preparation starts way back in January and our kids work really hard in the weight room, a lot of them don't miss a single day and they really work to get better together," Salem coach Don Holter said. "Those long hot summer days of tough practices really start to pay off when you get to this point in the season."
Salem held a slim 28-21 lead at the start of the fourth quarter after the Eagles scored on each of their first two second-half possessions. A 19-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Hunter Chaney to Wood on the first play of the fourth quarter pushed the Spartans lead back to two scores, and they dominated for the remainder of the game.
Junior safety Shawn Collins intercepted a pass from Eagles quarterback Shakobe Hairston on the ensuing George Washington possession, which led to a 35-yard rushing score from Persinger to stretch the Salem lead to 41-21.
Two plays later, the Spartans forced another turnover — this time it was a Wood interception. Salem capitalized with another touchdown — the last points scored in the game.
Persinger had a huge night on both sides of the ball, at one point coming up with two crucial sacks within three plays to force an Eagles punt midway through the second quarter. The latter sack was good for a 17-yard loss and set up a Leftwich touchdown just before the half that gave Salem a 21-6 lead.
What's his favorite side of the ball? Persinger said at least on Friday, it had to be defense.
"I kind of like both offense and defense of course, but man when I got that big sack it felt good," Persinger said.
The senior is just a few weeks removed from a broken finger he suffered against Pulaski County, but anyone would have had a tough time noticing as he made one clutch play after another.
"It feels great to be part of the latest Salem team to have another solid season but we aren't done yet," Persinger said. "We have the talent to make it back to states and that's definitely our goal."
The loss marked the end of a solid campaign for the Eagles, and head coach Nick Anderson focused on the contributions of his 18-strong senior class.
"I am so proud of these teams, and especially these seniors. Everything they've done for us in the offseasons for four straight years, just grinding in the weight room and staying on their teammates every single day. We're going to miss the leadership of this group no doubt."
"Here at GW there's always another skill player ready to step up, but we're really losing some talent on our lines. It'll be up to these underclassmen to step up next season and be ready to get back to this point," Anderson said.
