Friday night’s VISAA Division III championship game between host Roanoke Catholic and Saint Michael the Archangel featured programs with vastly different pedigrees and histories.
The Celtics entered their sixth straight state final in search of their fourth consecutive title. The visiting Warriors, meanwhile, are in their third year of existence and newcomers to this level of competition.
The new guys won’t forget their inaugural VISAA season.
Trailing by three points with just 15 seconds left and facing a fourth-and-goal from the Celtics’ 5-yard line, Saint Michael senior quarterback Jalen Smith scrambled to elude some pressure and managed to find Chase Wormley in the back of the end zone. The junior receiver’s first catch of the game was the game-winner as the Warriors rallied for a thrilling 22-18 victory.
The Celtics outgained the Warriors 254-209 overall and allowed only 23 rushing yards on 10 carries in the second half, but Smith made the play of the game when he needed it.
After Roanoke Catholic came up a yard short on an attempt to convert a fourth-and-2 from the Saint Michael 7-yard line, Smith and his offense took over for just the second time in the half with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Two long, grinding, time-consuming Catholic drives had dominated the clock throughout the half, but the hosts led by only 3 points.
Taking over at his own 6-yard line, Smith, a transfer from Class 5 Stafford, methodically marched his offense downfield with screen passes and designed quarterback keepers.
The Celtics nearly ended the game on a third-and-5 from the 48-yard line, but sophomore Davionne Carter dropped a would-be interception that probably would have gone for a pick-six. The Warriors made sure to take advantage of the gifted opportunity.
Roanoke Catholic sophomore lineman Andrew Vaught came up with two big defensive plays on the drive, one on a sack on first down and then another tackle for loss to set up a third-and-long from the 29-yard line.
The Celtics seemingly had the Warriors stopped well behind the line but a facemask penalty again breathed life into the comeback attempt.
A 17-yard screen pass from Smith to junior receiver Hunter Showers set up the Warriors with first-and-goal from inside the 5, but the Celtics defense stood strong on the first three downs to set up the dramatic final play.
Junior defensive lineman Dillon Porter was able to get some pressure from the end on Smith, but the shifty quarterback slipped into some free space and found the breaking Wormley for the game-winning score.
The Celtics had one opportunity for a Hail Mary attempt from their own 40-yard line, but the snap was botched and an elated Warriors sideline burst on the field to celebrate their first championship.
Emotional after the game, Roanoke Catholic coach Bob Price lamented his team’s mistakes, but gave credit to Saint Michael’s game plan.
“It’s easy to say that the game came down to that one play at the end but there were many more mistakes we made than that tonight,” Price said. “I really have to give credit to Coach [Hugh] Brown and his staff. I thought they did a great job with their schemes, and you could tell they put in the necessary preparation.”
The Celtics were led by a trio of runners on the ground, with senior Jackson Rice gaining 97 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, junior El-Amin Shareef adding 70 yards and a score on 14 touches, and junior Kawuan Ray adding 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Smith led the Warriors with 124 total yards of offense and two touchdowns, while bruising junior running back Shymarr Wright finished with 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
The teams traded first-half touchdowns and failed two-point conversions to leave the score at 12-12 before the Warriors nailed a 41-yard field goal just before halftime to give Saint Michael a 15-12 lead.
Roanoke Catholic opened the second half with an 11-play, 64-yard touchdown drive that chewed up more than six minutes of clock and pushed the Celtics back ahead 18-12.
Price praised his five seniors for their contributions to the program.
“Those kids have all been great leaders, and while it didn’t end like we wanted, I can’t say enough about the contributions they made to this team,” Price said.
“We’ll be right back at it next week working towards next year.”
