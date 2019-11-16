LEXINGTON — They remembered it like it was yesterday.
Of course they did.
The Rockbridge County football team had just put in that play the day prior, during the Wildcats’ walkthrough practice.
And it worked like a charm, quarterback Miller Jay finding Turner Cook on a slip screen pass that went for 19 yards and kick-started a scoring drive for Rockbridge County that ate most of the second quarter.
The Wildcats executed that control the rest of the way, grinding to a 24-14 victory over undermanned Brookville in the first round of the Region 3C postseason.
It was Rockbridge County’s first postseason win since 2012, and it was the new wrinkles that made the difference.
Veteran head coach Mark Poston knows the drill.
“We throw something in there every week that they haven’t seen on film,” Poston said of his late-season playcalling philosophy.
The Jay-to-Cook slip screen — Cook running up the sideline to make an over-the-shoulder catch twice for big gains — was something Poston noticed worked for E.C. Glass in last week’s game with the Bees.
It worked again Friday.
Rockbridge County — normally a slow and steady marcher up the field — did its damage Friday with the big play. The Wildcats (9-2) got on the board with 4:38 left in the first quarter on a 50-yard pass from Jay to Jalik Lynch. The hosts made it a 14-0 lead just over a minute later when Gage Shafer scampered 69 yards to the end zone.
Brookville (4-7), despite missing nine starters due to injury, responded with a drive of its own that Daniel Garrett capped with a 1-yard run at the end of the first quarter.
Then the Rockbridge County tone-setter — an eight-minute, 15-play drive sparked by Cook’s 19-yard gain on the newly instituted play that ended in Daniel Cunningham’s 33-yard field goal.
Brookville took positives from the drive, too, though. Bees coach Jon Meeks went into halftime optimistic; his team withstood the barrage and forced a field goal. The Bees scored late in the half — aided by a third-down roughing the passer call in the red zone — to cut the Rockbridge County lead to 17-14 at halftime.
“We were able to fight back and get in the end zone there, and we went into halftime feeling pretty good,” Meeks said.
The Bees were set up to take the lead with the ball back to start the third, but Rockbridge County’s defense forced a punt and a turnover-on-downs on Brookville’s first two possessions of the half.
The Wildcats got a third big play to end the third — a 44-yard run from Bret McClung — to add some comfort to the lead.
Both defenses held from there out, and Rockbridge County ended the ballgame for all intents and purposes with 3:36 remaining when Isaiah Poindexter picked off a pass on the Wildcats’ 13-yard-line.
“It sounds like excuses: Playing young kids and having injuries,” Meeks said. “You want to go into this part of the year playing your best ball. I thought we went in with our best effort, but I don’t know if we had all the puzzle pieces.”
For Rockbridge County, the Wildcats are thrilled to move on in the postseason for the first time in seven seasons.
“Our guys are scrappy, and they play hard,” Poston said, “and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
In 2012, Brookville ended the Wildcats’ season in the second round of the playoffs.
This year, they will head to Spotswood for the region semifinals next week.
The Blazers won the first meeting between the two, 55-10, on October 11.
