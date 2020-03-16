Chase Prasnicki and Andrew Ross starred as athletes at Rockbridge County High School.
Now the two fallen soldiers will be memorialized at the field where they competed for the Wildcats.
The Rockbridge County school board voted unanimously March 10 to name the playing surface at the high school stadium Prasnicki-Ross Field at Veterans Stadium.
An official naming ceremony will be held at an undetermined date.
Prasnicki, a 2006 Rockbridge County graduate, and a U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant, was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012 when he volunteered to go on patrol, less than one week after his deployment.
Ross, a 2007 Rockbridge County graduate, was an Army captain when he was killed in 2018 in Afghanistan along with two other servicemen when their vehicle was hit by an IED.
Prasnicki and Ross were awarded the Purple Heart medal.
Both were graduates of West Point, where they were athletes.
Prasnicki played quarterback for the Army football team. Ross played soccer for one season at West Point.
Rockbridge County schools superintendent Phillip Thompson made the request to name the field in memory of Prasnicki and Ross.
Longtime Rockbridge County teacher and coach David Miller said the school initially was prepared to name the playing field after Prasnicki before Ross was killed in action.
“We talked about it a few times,” Miller said. “It came up the first time with Chase. Before we changed it to Prasnicki Field we turned around and this happened with Drew.”
Miller knew Prasnicki and Ross from the time they attended Central Elementary and Maury River Middle schools.
“They were different sports-wise, but they were a whole lot alike in how kids looked up to them,” Miller said. “From middle school on they were leaders of their classes and their teams.
“I was really, really close to Drew because he and my son were best friends. My son [Michael] was the best man in Drew’s wedding.”
Ross’ father, Stephen, is a former soccer coach at VMI. His great-uncle is Bobby Ross, a VMI alumnus who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.
Another great-uncle, Donnie Ross retired from VMI in 2018 after two decades of service to the school in various capacities.
Bobby Ross recruited Prasnicki to play quarterback at Army.
“He played for my dad at VMI,” Miller said of Bobby Ross.
“When my dad was passing [away], he drove all the way from Lexington to Virginia Beach to feed him and check on him and drive all the way back.
“Drew was like that, just a great friend.”
Miller said naming the stadium after Prasnicki and Ross is an appropriate move.
“I like the way they did it,” Miller said. “You name the field. You name the stadium and you hope like hell nothing happens again, as strange as that is to happen to a small place like us.”
