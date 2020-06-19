Andrew Vaught, a rising senior on the football team at Roanoke Catholic, announced at 3 p.m. Friday that he has committed to play in college at the FBS level for MAC member Toledo.

"Toledo has made me at home since Day 1," said Vaught, who is listed at 6 foot 5 and 275 pounds. "Every single day since they offered me [May 13], they have texted me and called me."

Toledo also had the major academically in which he had planned to major: construction, engineering and technology.

His decision came down to Toledo, Richmond and VMI.

"It's been back and forth," said Vaught, who lives in Roanoke County. I just felt, whenever I felt ready to make a decision, I was going to make it. I'd been planning it for a week now."

He played at 248 pounds last year, when he was a center but was recruited by Toledo as a tackle.

"Since quarantine, I've lost 15 pounds of fat and put all of it back in muscle," he said.

Tags

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Load comments