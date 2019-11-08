Friday night’s VISAA Division III football semifinal between Portsmouth Christian and host Roanoke Catholic at Vinyard Park in Vinton was a rematch of last year’s contest that saw the Celtics dominate en route to a 50-6 victory.
Things were a little more competitive this time around.
The Celtics were trailing at the start of the fourth quarter at 13-8 but roared back with two rushing touchdowns in the final frame for a 22-13 comeback victory, clinching a sixth straight trip to the state title game.
Junior running back Kawuan Ray led the way with 140 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while the Roanoke Catholic defense allowed only 41 rushing yards and 176 yards of total offense.
“We made too many mistakes in the first half and got behind, but I was really proud of the way the guys responded in the second half,” Celtics coach Bob Price said. “We’re excited to be hosting next week and for another opportunity at a championship.”
One of the mistakes that the coach referenced was on Roanoke Catholic’s first possession of the game.
After forcing a punt on the Patriots’ opening series, the Celtics quickly began marching down the field and progressed more than 30 yards on their first seven plays. Patriot defender Tim Montgomery came up with a huge play on a carry by Celtic freshman running back Jerel Rhodes, however, snatching the ball right out of his arms and racing 80 yards downfield for the game’s first touchdown.
The rest of the first half was a defensive slugfest, as neither team was able to put any more points on the scoreboard. The Celtics had two long drives into Patriot territory but turned it over on downs each time, and Portsmouth Christian missed a 36-yard field goal wide left just before time expired at the half.
After a first half that saw quarterback Adrian Whorley attempt an uncharacteristic five passes, the Celtics got back to their identity over the final two quarters and ran the ball on every single offensive play. This proved to be an effective strategy.
Roanoke Catholic took the second-half kickoff and drove 63 yards on four plays, which Ray capped off with a powerful 18-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 38-yard run from Ray just two plays earlier, and a two-point conversion after the touchdown gave the hosts their first lead at 8-7.
Any momentum the Celtics had established was quickly erased on the Patriots next series, as they marched 57 yards on 10 plays to retake the lead. Senior quarterback Alex Green hooked up with Taijon Yorkshire on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:55 left in the third quarter, but the extra-point kick was blocked to leave the score at 13-8.
The Celtics’ ensuing possession was a bruising, 12-play, 40-yard drive that chewed up more than seven minutes of clock before Whorley finished it off with a short 2-yard touchdown dive. The following two-point attempt failed but the tide had started to shift in favor of Roanoke Catholic.
After forcing a quick three-and-out on Portsmouth Christian’s next series, the Celtics finally took control on El Amin Shareef’s 17-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining. The score and successful two-point conversion pushed Roanoke Catholic’s lead to 22-13, and the visitors were unable to record another first down.
Celtics sophomore defensive tackle and center Andrew Vaught mentioned that the team may have slightly underestimated its opponent after the easier win a season ago.
“We were really struggling in the first half, not playing together and making mistakes that we don’t normally make,” Vaught said. “We got back to running the ball down their throat in the second half though, and that’s what helped get us the win.”
Portsmouth Christian coach Josh Blalock said his team’s performance against the top-seeded Celtics exceeded even his own expectations.
“We knew coming in that we were big underdogs and that their size and talent would be hard to handle,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys to kind of have the top team on the ropes and come down to the wire like it did.”
