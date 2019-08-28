BLACKSBURG
Coach: Eddie Sloss (second season) Record at Blacksburg: 13-1 Last season: 13-1, 6-0 (lost in Class 4 state semifinal)Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: RB-DB Brian Mitchell (5-8, 179, sr.), WR-DB Karim Mohamed (5-9, 150, sr.), QB-DB Luke Goforth (5-10, 147, sr.), QB-LB Parker Epperley (5-10, 163, soph.), RB-DL Darius Norris (5-10, 200, sr.), WR-DB Joshua Gholston (6-0, 158, sr.), WR-LB Nathan Mathena (5-11, 158, r.), OL-DL Zach Early (5-11, 298, jr.), OL-DL William Thomas (6-0, 183, jr.), OL-DL Scott Hudson (6-1, 225, sr.).
2018 summary: The Bruins carded their first 10-0 regular season since 1976. Like the ‘76 squad, last year’s team reached a state semifinal where the Bruins fell 26-23 in overtime to eventual Class 4 champion Woodgrove. Blacksburg’s worksheet included a second straight regular-season win over Salem (24-21) and two other big road wins: Lord Botetourt (45-35) and Pulaski County (21-14).
Outlook: Blacksburg graduated the core of the group that played in 42 games in the last three years. Gone are Region 4D and Timesland offensive player of the year Grant Johnston at QB, state 100-meter champion Tiquest Terry at WR, speedy WR Thomas Coffey and physical LB Drew Babcock. Terry signed with Youngstown State. The Bruins still have talent. Mitchell ran for 621 yards and his punt return for a TD sparked the win over Pulaski. Mohamed caught 33 passes for nine TDs during the regular season. Replacing Johnston might be a two-man job as Goforth and Epperley are splitting time. Goforth, Mitchell and Mohamed also combined for nine interceptions in the secondary. The OL has no returning starters. This might be the biggest concern if Blacksburg hopes to win a third straight River Ridge title.
CAVE SPRING
Coach: Tim Fulton (15th season) Record at Cave Spring: 70-86 Last season: 2-9, 0-6 (lost in Region 3D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 4 Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: QB-DB Lucas Duncan (6-1, 182, sr.), OL-DL Jahiem Tyler (6-0, 290, sr.), WR-DB Ethan Coates (6-2, 185, sr.), TB-LB John Milby (5-10, 173, sr.), OL-DL Jordan Akerson (6-2, 241, jr.), FB-LB Timmy Neighbors (5-9, 161, soph.), WR-DB Daniel Reeves (5-9, 138, jr.), TE Ayden Rinn (6-0, 220, soph.), RB-LB Chris Hall (5-10, 178, jr.), LB Will Altizer (5-8, 165, sr.).
2018 summary: The Knights started 2-2 with wins over two 0-10 teams — Staunton River (63-20) and Alleghany (48-19). Once the River Ridge schedule unfolded, the offense stalled. Cave Spring scored just six TDs in six losses and was blanked by Pulaski County (34-0), Blacksburg (29-0) and Christiansburg (13-0). A 14-13 loss to Hidden Valley was its third one-point loss to its rival in five years.
Outlook: Cave Spring must replace 1,000-yard passer Jacob Knight and 1,100-yard rusher Zach Bowling, and the Knights will try to get it done by committee. Duncan moves from receiver to QB and has already been offered a chance to walk on at Virginia Tech as an athlete. Milby has switched from WR to tailback, but he sat out the second scrimmage against Graham with a minor injury. Coates is another two-way starter with good size at DB and WR. Reeves also is slated to start both ways. Hall has good quickness and is another possibility at tailback. There is strength and size up front with Tyler and Akerson. Tyler could be a Division II recruit at nose tackle. Construction continues on the renovated campus. The Knights continue their rebuild but progress is slow against the bigger schools in the River Ridge.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Coach: Alex Wilkens (third season) Record at Christiansburg: 2-19 Last season: 2-9, 1-5 (lost in Region 3D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 8 Returning defensive starters: 5
Players to watch: QB-DB MJ Hunter (5-10, 165, jr.), RB-LB Maston Stanley (6-0, 200, sr.), WR-DB Caleb Henley (5-11, 165, jr.), TE-DE Jake Clemons (5-11, 230, sr.), WR-LB Rally Williams (6-0, 205, sr.), WR-DB Trevor Simpkins (5-11, 165, sr.), OG Bryson Rasmussen (5-10, 205, sr.), DE-LB Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon (6-0, 205, soph.), OT Bryson Griffith (6-2, 215, sr.), LB Drew Lloyd (6-2, 190, soph.).
2018 summary: The Blue Demons were one of seven River Ridge teams to make the playoffs. They are using a 62-6 thrashing by Lord Botetourt as a measuring stick for the future. Losses to Liberty (28-20) and Hidden Valley (21-13) were close. The Demons defeated Floyd County 14-12 and Cave Spring 13-0 and lost by only two TDs to Pulaski County (42-28). The program is 5-35 over the last four seasons.
Outlook: Christiansburg could be one of Timesland’s more improved teams but as the playoff loss at Lord Botetourt showed, there is a mountain to climb. Hunter has the QB job this year after splitting time with Clemons. He passed for 829 yards and eight TDs on just 128 attempts. Henley returns after leading the team with 41 receptions for 678 yards and seven TDs. The challenge is developing a running game. Stanley is featured in the single-back set, and look for Hunter on QB keepers or Henley on some handoffs. Stanley also had 91 solo tackles at LB. Five sophomores including three in the front four are ticketed for starting roles. Former head coach Tim Cromer has joined the staff, coaching running backs. Cromer led the program in its glory days. Things are at least trending back in that direction.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Coach: Scott Weaver (11th season) Record at Hidden Valley: 48-63 Last season: 3-8, 2-4 (lost in Region 3D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 8 Returning defensive starters: 9
Players to watch: TE-DE Kelly Mitchell (6-4, 222, sr.), RB-SS Matt Strong (6-0, 183, jr.), QB-P Grayson Carroll (6-3, 178, sr.), OG-DT Silas Fitzgerald (6-4, 293, sr.), LB Luke Arner (6-2, 215, sr.), LB Ashton Carroll (6-2, 184, soph.), WR Stephen Bell (6-0, 181, sr.), OL-DL Ayden Causey (6-4, 281, fr.), WR-DB Tyler McDaniel (6-4, 174, jr.), DT Nathanael Valentine (5-9, 205, sr.).
2018 summary: The Titans started the season 1-5 as Patrick Henry’s last-minute 36-35 win was a tough pill to swallow in the season opener. Victories over Abingdon (37-25) and Christiansburg (21-13) were enough to secure a playoff berth. Hidden Valley edged Cave Spring 14-13 for its eighth straight win in the rivalry. Abingdon turned the tables on the Titans for a 20-0 postseason victory.
Outlook: Hidden Valley has not started this many seniors in the last five years. File this away: 2014 also was the last time the Titans finished with a winning record. Mitchell has caught 81 passes in his two years as a starting tight end, making first-team All-Timesland in 2018. He has scholarship offers from Marshall and Richmond. This year, he also will start at defensive end. Grayson Carroll passed for 1,936 yards and also punted for a 40.2 average. Four starters return up front and Fitzgerald is the only senior. The Titans did not have a running back with 500 yards rushing last year. Strong hopes to crack that barrier. Strong and Arner also are big hitters for the defense. Hidden Valley will be improved. It won’t be a surprise if the Titans reverse a few outcomes from the 2018 season.
PATRICK HENRY
Coach: Alan Fiddler (ninth season) Record at Patrick Henry: 54-33 Last season: 6-5, 3-3 (lost in Region 5D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: QB Roy Gunn (6-0, 190, jr.), RB-LB Jalen Cook (6-0, 200, sr.), LB Jamerron Jones (5-10, 210, jr.), OL-DL B.J. Wilson (6-0, 300, sr.), WR-DB Gavin McCormick (6-3, 190, jr.), WR-CB Tashawn Webb (5-10, 160, soph.), OG-NG Xavier Distefano (5-11, 265, jr.), WR Trace Pedigo (6-3, 180, jr.), WR Trey Divers (5-10, 175, sr.), LB Sean Medley (6-0, 190, jr.).
2018 summary: The Patriots had their seventh winning season in Fiddler’s eight seasons but once again lost a first-round playoff game, 52-20 to Mountain View. A 36-35 comeback win over Hidden Valley, a 27-16 victory in the Noel C. Taylor Classic over William Fleming, and a 41-30 road win over Albemarle helped PH stay above .500. PH gave up more than 50 points in losses to Brookville and Pulaski County.
Outlook: Patrick Henry lost more starters than anyone in the River Ridge including star receiver/defensive back Leroy Thomas, who signed with VMI and led the team in receptions, rushing yardage and touchdowns. Gunn had a solid sophomore year at QB with 1,433 yards passing and 14 TD throws against just seven INTs. He is bigger and stronger which should help when he leaves the pocket. Jones and Cook return as defensive leaders. Jones had a team-high 88 solos with 11 tackles for loss, while Cook had 12 TFLs and two interceptions. PH starts just four seniors on offense and three on defense. Three of the first four games are on the road, including the opener at Hidden Valley. Defending the home turf will be critical as visitors include Brookville, Blacksburg, Salem and Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY
Coach: Stephen James (sixth season) Record at Pulaski County: 35-20 Last season: 8-4, 4-2 (lost in Region 4D second round)
Returning offensive starters: 7 Returning defensive starters: 8
Players to watch: RB-SS Gage Mannon (6-0, 195, sr.), RB Jakari Finley (5-11, 185, jr.), TE-LB Austin Gallimore (5-9, 200, sr.), RB-LB Luke Russell (5-11, 185, sr.), QB-CB A.J. McCloud (6-3, 185, jr.), OT-DL Cooper Dunnigan (6-3, 280, jr.), OG-DL Clay Phillips (6-3, 280, jr.), WR-DB Logan Burchett (6-0, 170, sr.), OT-DL Logan Fox (6-2, 295, sr.), RB-DE Chayton Rollins (6-2, 220, jr.).
2018 summary: The Cougars lost three regular-season games by a total of 19 points: 29-28 to Northside, 21-14 to Blacksburg and 21-10 to Salem. Pulaski outscored its other seven opponents 327-96, topping 50 points in wins over William Fleming, Carroll County and Patrick Henry. The Cougars beat George Washington 17-14 for their first playoff win since 2008 before falling 28-21 to Blacksburg.
Outlook: Pulaski County is expecting a big year as last year’s two leading rushers — Finley (135-793) and Mannon (122-790) ¬ return along with a big offensive line. Gone are two-year starting QB Kade Akers and playmaking receiver E.J. Horton (37 catches, 9 TDs). Also gone are reliable placekicker Ryan Castle and No. 2 receiver Noah O’Dell (20 catches). No question the Cougars will play power football. Gallimore, Dunnigan, Phillips and Fox have plenty of leg drive to create running room. Pulaski has a strong shot at a big season. The Cougars get two of the teams that beat them in 2018 — Northside and Salem — at home in the first and last games on the schedule, respectively. All eight teams in Region 4D make the playoffs. The Cougars should get a first-round home game.
SALEM
Coach: Don Holter (first season) Last season: 7-4, 5-1 (lost in Region 4D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RB Isaiah Persinger (5-10, 175, sr.), TE-LB Bobby Pinello (6-2, 225, sr.), LB Chandler Sutphin (6-0, 181, sr.), RB-LB Zavione Wood (5-10, 185, jr.), WR-DB Chase Ferris (6-1, 195, sr.), QB Hunter Chaney (6-0, 212, jr.), FS Shawn Collins (6-2, 185, jr.), WR-SS Chauncey Logan, Jr. (6-0, 170, soph.), CB Jordan McDonald (6-3, 190, jr.), CB Jayden McDonald (6-3, 190, jr.).
2018 summary: The Spartans had several rarities: three successive losses including two at home and a first-round playoff exit for just the fourth time in school history. Salem recovered from losses to Dinwiddie (27-20), Northside (35-27) and Blacksburg (21-14) to close with five regular-season wins before Jefferson Forest recovered from a 21-7 deficit for a 35-33 playoff win at Salem Stadium.
Outlook: Salem gave up 29.5 points per game in its four losses in 2018. The defense should be better this year as a number of young players have matured, particularly the two McDonalds, Logan and Collins in the secondary. Two sophomores — Cam Martindale and Stacy Williams — are in the middle of the DL. Even though Persinger and Wood combined for 2,442 rushing yards last year, there are more questions on offense. Chaney takes over at QB after getting spot duty in 2018. The focus will be on the offensive line, which is usually the engine that makes Salem roll. Pinello and fellow seniors Gabe Fairchilds and Samuel Cosnotti lead an inexperienced group. Salem made its biggest headlines with the resignation of five-time state champion coach Stephen Magenbauer and the promotion of Holter. It should still be business as usual.