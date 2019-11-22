DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt’s offensive engine is purring once more.
Further distancing himself from an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven games, junior running back Hunter Rice rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers to a 33-13 victory over visiting Hidden Valley on Friday in the Region 3D semifinals.
Botetourt (12-0) will host Northside in next week’s region final. The Cavaliers will do so knowing their Division I prospect is back to — or at least close to — peak form.
“Right now, I’m feeling great,” said Rice, who was in a cast for four weeks after being injured in the season opener. “I feel like playing is honestly making it stronger.”
The stats back him up. Rice has amassed 1,130 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this year despite playing in only four-plus games.
“The good thing about having him in the backfield, you don’t have to block all 11 of ‘em,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. “You’ve just got to get most of ‘em blocked. And when that happens, he’s starting to break touchdown runs now. And what’s that telling you about what’s happening to his gears? The transmission’s starting to kick back in.”
Rice carved out much of his own yardage with his trademark vision, cutting and toughness, but the game’s back-breaking play was blocked up with precision. On the penultimate play of the third quarter, Rice took a toss to the right behind pulling linemen Justin Young and Colston Powers, dashing through a wide lane and into the clear.
The 62-yard sprint gave Botetourt a 26-0 lead.
“That was drawn up perfectly, blocked perfectly,” Rice said. “That was literally what every running back dreams of.”
Rice provided the only points of the first half, scoring on a 3-yard run one play after breaking off a 34-yard jaunt.
“It was just a defensive battle,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “Both teams came out and were super physical, made it really hard for each team to execute.”
Leading just 6-0 at intermission, Botetourt changed its strategy to combat Hidden Valley’s heavy pressure at the line of scrimmage.
“They were bringing a linebacker down inside, trying to stem and throw us off,” said Young, a senior guard. “We started going on first sound, and they couldn’t stem quick enough. We got our plays off and we were fine. We adjusted at half and came back and got the job done.”
The Titans (7-5) had just 40 total yards in the first half, which gave Botetourt plenty of time to find its offensive rhythm. Hidden Valley quarterback Grayson Carroll would finish with 251 passing yards, but only 34 of those came in the first two quarters.
“They have a really good quarterback; he’s shifty,” Botetourt linebacker Isaiah Stephens said. “We had to keep him contained, and obviously they’ve got a lot of good athletes out wide. It was just about staying with them and pressuring their quarterback. That helps with everything else.”
Carroll threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Kelly Mitchell and Joey Strong, and Jovan Bell finished with 125 receiving yards for Hidden Valley. But it was too late to catch the Cavaliers, who got a 75-yard TD pass from James-Ryan Salvi to Kyle Arnholt in addition to Rice’s four scores.
The Cavaliers’ victory sets up another matchup between Botetourt and Northside, which has been one of Timesland’s most intense rivalries in recent years.
“Tough team,” Harless said. “Northside’s traditionally been good. They’ve always had great talent, and that makes them tough to beat.”
